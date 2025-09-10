The ongoing feud on WWE NXT between Blake Monroe and Jordynne Grace is becoming more intense with each passing week. Last night, on the weekly third brand show of the WWE on The CW, Monroe was featured in a vignette to talk about her feud with Jordynne Grace. To fight a powerhouse figure like Grace, Monroe has now seemingly adopted a sinister side of herself that we’ve never seen.

As seen on the September 9 episode of WWE NXT, the Barbie-esque persona of Blake Monroe could be a thing of the past, at least until her beef with Grace gets over. The earlier persona was replaced with a much darker and edgier content as channeled through the vignette.

While the original persona of Monroe, since her debut on WWE NXT, resembled her previous run as Mariah May in All Elite Wrestling, she was keen on distancing herself from it in the promo. The new version of Monroe also delivered a chilling message to her rival, Jordynne Grace.

“You didn’t humble me. You didn’t break me. You awakened me,” Monroe stated. “I’m gonna show you why Blake Monroe can make even the devil blush. See you in hell, JG,” stated Monroe in her promo. (quotes courtesy Wrestletalk)

WWE NXT: Blake Monroe betrayed Jordynne Grace at Evolution

When Monroe debuted on WWE NXT in June, Grace was battling with WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne and her Fatal Influence stable. As such, Monroe backed her up for a few weeks despite being opposites. After the two teamed up at Great American Bash, Monroe would turn on Grace during the latter’s title match against Jayne at Evolution, leading Jayne to retain her championship belt.

Since the two had been involved in a bitter feud on WWE NXT, having multiple physical altercations in and outside the ring. The latest such face-off came last week after Grace defeated WWE Evolve Women’s Champion Kali Armstrong in a non-title bout. Monroe ran in and got into a post-match brawl with Grace. After Grace sent Monroe crashing into the ring steps, before security and officials interfered, Monroe was bleeding from the mouth.

That being said, Monroe and Grace are seemingly set for a rematch with no official date being announced for the showdown. Previously at WWE NXT Heatwave, Monroe stole a win over Grace in their first match.