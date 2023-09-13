WWE NXT: Champion Vs. Champion And More Announced For September 19 Episode

Dominik Mysterio has proved to be a workhorse in recent times by working regularly on WWE NXT shows. Next week, he’s not only set to make another appearance but also will compete in one of the biggest matches of his career when faces another champion of WWE’s third brand.

As promoted by the WWE, a Champion vs. Champion match will go down, next week. The September 19 episode of WWE NXT will feature NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio taking on the NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes in singles action. However, no title will be on the line in this encounter.

Both the champions are already set for their next title defenses against their respective opponents at No Mercy. Carmelo Hayes will defend his WWE NXT Championship against Ilja Dragunov at No Mercy. Ilja defeated Wes Lee in a number-one contender’s match to secure the new challenger’s position during the opening match of the September 12 episode.

Dominik to face Carmelo Hayes on NXT

It was on last night’s episode where Dominik Mysterio bumped into Carmelo Hayes in a backstage segment. Mysterio reminded Hayes that he couldn’t beat Dragunov on his own at Bash while Hayes accused Mysterio of ducking Dragon Lee. Mysterio then claimed his North American Championship to be “A Championship.”

Hayes then challenged Mysterio to a match, next week. While Mysterio walked away from the scene and never committed to that match, it appears that the bout will be going down. Meanwhile, the Mysterio Jr. will also have to defend his WWE NXT North American Championship against Mustafa Ali at No Mercy who earned the number-one contender’s spot a few weeks back.

WWE has also booked two more matches in the Global Heritage Cup Invitational. The winner of the ongoing round-robin tournament will face Noam Dar at WWE NXT No Mercy on September 30. The lineups for next week’s show will see Tyler Bate vs. Butch and Joey Coffey vs. Duke Hudson.

Plus, a fresh matchup will be there on the card when the newbie on WWE NXT, Lola Vice will take the former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. The two featured in a backstage segment to confirm the match for next week.

WWE NXT September 19 episode match card

– Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice

– Joe Coffey vs. Duke Hudson in the Global Heritage Invitational Tournament

– Butch vs. Tyler Bate in the Global Heritage Invitational Tournament

– NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio