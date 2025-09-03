Appearing on the latest episode of WWE NXT, main roster superstar Candice LeRae is one step closer to earning a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship. A rematch for the former member of WWE’s developmental brand is seemingly on the horizon after she picked up a win in the first round bout of a title tournament on the weekly WWE show on The CW Network.

On the September 2 Episode of WWE NXT, Candice LeRae defeated Xia Brookside to advance to the next round of the WWE Women’s Speed Title Number-One Contenders Tournament in what marked the inaugural bout of the tournament, as well.

It was back at Heatwave premium live event that WWE NXT General Manager Ava announced that she was bringing the Men’s & Women’s WWE Speed Championships to NXT. Ava told Sol Ruca (the current dual title-holder with the WWE Women’s Speed Championship and the NXT Women’s North American Championship) that there will be a Tournament featuring 1 Woman from NXT, 1 from TNA, 1 from AAA, and 1 from RAW or SmackDown, with the winner facing her for the Speed Title at NXT No Mercy 2025.

WWE NXT: Candice LeRae advanced in a title tournament

As per the earlier announcement, participants in the tournament opener were LeRae and Brookside on last night’s WWE NXT episode, who represented WWE SmackDown and TNA Wrestling, respectively. As per the rules of WWE Speed Show, he competitors had a three-minute time limit attached to the match.

As the timer approached closer to the finish, LeRae spiked Brookside with a tornado DDT off the top rope, then further planted her in the center of the ring with a senton. To finish things off, LeRae nailed the TNA Knockout with a springboard moonsault to secure the three pin-count on WWE NXT and move ahead in the Women’s Speed Championship tournament.

WWE’s Natalya Neidhart Wants To Develop The Hardcore Nattie Persona In Rest Of 2025

Next week, AAA wrestler Faby Apache will take on WWE NXT representative Lainey Reid, with the winner facing LeRae in the semifinals of the tournament. The winner of the semifinal will then challenge Sol Ruca, the reigning champion, for the Women’s Speed Championship at No Mercy on September 27. Ruca defeated LeRae to become the champion in April and has since successfully defended the belt against Ivy Nile and Alba Fyre.