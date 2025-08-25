A couple of new champions were crowned at NXT Heatwave 2025, the latest bygone premium live event under WWE’s third brand. In one of the cross-brand matches of the night, Ash by Elegance (fka Dana Brooke in WWE) defeated Jacy Jayne (c) and Masha Slamovich in a Triple Threat Match to win the TNA Knockouts World Championship.

The finish of this match at NXT Heatwave 2025 witnessed Jacy Jayne hitting Masha Slamovich with the rolling encore finisher, but the Elegance Brand present at ringside pulled Jayne out of the ring as she went for the pin attempt. Ash climbed on the top rope and capitalized on the opportunity by hitting Slamovich with the swanton bomb and pinning her to become the new champion.

After Ash’s victory at NXT Heatwave 2025, TNA President Carlos Silva celebrated at ringside as the Knockouts Title returned to TNA programming 36 days after the title was being held hostage by Jayne. Jayne won the title last month at TNA Slammiversary, where she defeated Slamovich to become a dual champion with the NXT Women’s as well as the Knockouts Title.

Elsewhere, this win at NXT Heatwave 2025 marked Ash’s first TNA Knockouts Championship and her first women’s world title reign in the pro-wrestling circuit. She’s also the reigning TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion, alongside Heather by Elegance. Jayne still has the NXT Women’s Title around her waist, and she’ll defend the belt next against Lola Vice at No Mercy next month.

Also at NXT Heatwave 2025, Blake Monroe defeated Jordynne Grace in a back-and-forth bout in what marked her first singles win in a WWE premium live event. Monroe hit a nasty suplex, but Grace kicked out of it during the finishing moments. Grace tried to lift Monroe and eventually hit her with a sit-down powerbomb from the top rope.

Somehow, Monroe kicked out at two, sent Grace head-first into the exposed turnbuckle, and then followed up with a DDT for the pin to win. Before last night, Monroe teamed up with Grace at Great American Bash PLE last month to defeat Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley.