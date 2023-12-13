sportzwiki logo
WWE NXT: Cora Jade And Nikkita Lyons Return To Action On December 12 Episode

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 13, 2023 at 2:20 PM

It’s been a long time since two of the future star powers of the WWE NXT roster, Cora Jade and Nikkita Lyons have been out of action due to separate reasons. Eventually, both these names returned to TV, last week and they got injected into storylines that overlapped together to produce a tag team match. As a result, the two returnees also got to perform in their returning match, last night.

The December 12 episode of WWE NXT was kicked off with Cora Jade who said it’s been four long, hard, and difficult months for the fans without her being on TV. She plugged in her return at Deadline which everyone was talking about as it essentially overshadowed the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match and its winner, Blair Davenport.

Update From WWE NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament 2023 Edition

WWE NXT opened with a massive brawl between four superstars

Lyra Valkyria’s music hit and she appeared to point out that Cora was taking shortcuts, as always. While Jade was gone from WWE NXT, things have changed and she’s no longer the same woman that Jade knew.

Blair Davenport then appeared and bragged about winning the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge. She further reminded that Valkyria should be worried about her as her next title defense against Davenport will go down at New Year’s Evil. Eventually, Nikkita Lyons made her way to the ring and attacked Davenport since the latter took her out of commission for months. Valkyria and Jade joined in to cause a brawl.

“I Can’t Reveal All My Secrets, Right?” McKenzie Mitchell On Her Post-WWE Future

WWE NXT: Cora Jade and Nikkita Lyons competed in a tag team match

Later on WWE NXT, Cora Jade and Blair Davenport defeated NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria and Nikkita Lyons in a tag team match which was the first time that Jade and Lyons competed in the squared circle in a tag team match. Tatum Paxley appeared at ringside during the match to distract Valkyria but she was unable to influence the match outcome.

Valkyria looked to fly, but Davenport avoided the finisher. Lyons wanted to help Valkyria but Jade chimed in and the two began brawling. Valkyria rolled up Davenport, but Jade was the legal person in the match. Lyons delivered a kick to Davenport on the outside as Jade pinned her in the ring to pick up the win.

