WWE NXT Deadline 2023: New Championship Match Announced Via Massive Fatal-4-Way

Dominik Mysterio’s ongoing title run with the North American Title will be put to the test when he puts the belt on the line on NXT Deadline 2023. Earlier next month, this event is returning under WWE’s third brand to wrap things up for WWE’s premium live event schedule and a slobberknocker of a bout is waiting for the show as announced on the latest episode of NXT.

Over on the November 28 episode of NXT, a Fatal-4-Way match went down with the lineup of Wes Lee vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano. Lee won that match to become the new number-one contender match for Dominik Mysterio’s NXT North American Title and he has also secured a shot to the mid-card belt at NXT Deadline 2023.

Toward the end of the Fatal-4-Way, Bronson Reed began to ascend to the top rope, preparing to deliver a Tsunami. But then his current rival Ivar made a surprise appearance on the show which resulted in the two brawling into the backstage area. Reed was thereby taken out of the equation as the other three continued with the match.

Wes Lee received another North American title shot on NXT

Lee focused on taking out Grimes and Gargano, sending them crashing into one another. Grimes then hit Gargano with the Cave In finisher but before he could have received the pinfall, Lee nailed him with his Kardiak Kick to secure the win and a spot at the NXT Deadline 2023 PLE card.

NXT Deadline is heating up! 🔥@WesLee_WWE just earned one more shot against @DomMysterio35 for the NXT North American Championship!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/3dtOfMTHMP — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 29, 2023

WWE quickly confirmed the match for the upcoming December show as NXT went down the air. With this match confirmation, a storied rivalry will also be renewed in time for NXT Deadline 2023 from earlier this year. Lee previously wrestled Mysterio for the North American title in the summer. During the July 18 episode of NXT, Mysterio defeated Lee to begin his first reign with the championship.

WWE NXT Deadline 2023 Match Card

NXT Deadline 2023 premium live event takes place at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Saturday, December 9. The updated match card for the PLE stands as follows,

– NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Baron Corbin

– NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Wes Lee

– Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Dijak vs. Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs vs. Bron Breakker vs. TBD

– Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Tiffany Stratton vs. Lash Legend vs. Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan vs. TBD