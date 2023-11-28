Royal Rumble 2024: First WWE Superstar Officially Enters Men’s Rumble Match

WWE will have a big gap of more than nine weeks until the next premium live event, Royal Rumble 2024 that takes place in late January. With a monumental Survivor Series just being in the history books, the builds for the Rumble have officially begun, starting from this week’s Raw, and the first WWE Superstar to enter the 30-Men Royal Rumble match was also confirmed.

Cody Rhodes came out on the post-Survivor Series edition of Monday Night Raw during the second hour. He thanked his teammates for the 2023 WarGames match to lead their team to an emphatic victory. Moving on, he made a very big announcement which transpired around the Road to Wrestlemania.

WWE Raw: Highlights From CM Punk And Randy Orton’s Return On November 27 Episode

Cody Rhodes makes a big Royal Rumble 2024 announcement

Cody Rhodes told fans that he has one destination, and that’s to headline Wrestlemania for the second consecutive year. That being said, he has his sights set on winning the Royal Rumble 2024 match, men’s edition as he’s officially declaring himself to be in that fray.

Soon after this big Royal Rumble 2024 announcement was dropped, Shinsuke Nakamura appeared on the big screen and threatened Cody Rhodes. Then Nakamura appeared behind Cody and hit him in the face with the red mist. WWE Raw commentator Michael Cole then revealed that Cody was the target behind Nakamura’s series of cryptic promos in recent times on Raw.

NXT Vengeance Day 2024 Officially Announced By WWE In February

After the November 13th episode of WWE Raw, many fans wondered if Shinsuke Nakamura was being set up to face CM Punk soon after his return to the company at Survivor Series. This made sense as Nakamura used Punk’s GTS finisher on Raw to startle the WWE fanbase. However, WWE’s Triple H-led creative team was able to swerve the fans, again.

Royal Rumble 2024 edition premium live event will take place on Saturday, January 27th, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. That event is still two months away, but WWE reportedly has plans in the pipeline for the show, it appears.

Also, Royal Rumble 2024 will be the second Royal Rumble to be held at Tropicana Field after the 2021 edition inside the closed set of the WWE ThunderDome. No live fans in attendance were there due to the COVID-19 pandemic that year.