WWE will deliver one final premium live event of the year under the NXT banner in the form of NXT Deadline 2024, tonight. This particular PLE has been an annual tradition on the WWE calendar over the past few years since the company has scrapped any sort of main roster PLEs.

Keeping the tradition intact, NXT Deadline 2024 is also bringing back the Iron Survivor Challenge matches that are hosted in a unique concept to determine the new challengers for the men’s and women’s NXT women’s championships. The match idea was introduced by WWE legend Shawn Michaels in 2022 and it’s since been arrived yearly.

Royal Rumble 2025 PLE Weekend Smackdown Announced By WWE

Rules of the Iron Survivor Challenge Match

– The match at NXT Deadline 2024 will last for 25 minutes and involve five competitors.

– Two wrestlers start the match, with a new participant entering every five minutes until all five are in the ring.

– Competitors can score points through pinfalls, submissions, or disqualifications at any point.

– When a wrestler scores a fall, he earns one point. If a wrestler loses a fall, they must spend 90 seconds in a penalty box before re-entering the match.

– The superstar having the most points after the 25-minute time limit will be declared the Iron Survivor at NXT Deadline 2024.

WWE NXT Underground Match returns as part of Deadline

In addition to the Iron Survivor Challenge matches NXT Deadline is also bringing back the NXT Underground Match concept at the PLE. This match mixes the aspect of traditional pro wrestling with mixed martial arts (MMA) influences. These matches take place in a setting to showcase the combat skills of the performers involved.

With no count-outs or disqualifications, this match in a non-rope setup can only be won via knockout, submission, or referee stoppage just like an MMA bout. One such NXT Underground match took place at NXT Battleground 2024, featuring Lola Vice against Shayna Baszler. Vice is the only woman to have competed in both the women’s Underground matches and she will also be seen in the third one.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2024 Reportedly Adding Another Match To Card

WWE NXT Deadline 2024 PLE match card

NXT Deadline 2024 premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, December 7 at the Minneapolis Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota just a week before WWE returns with Saturday Night’s Main Event. The currently confirmed match card for the final WWE NXT PLE of the year goes as follows,

– Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Nathan Frazer vs. Ethan Page vs. Eddy Thorpe

– Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Sol Ruca vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Zaria vs. Giulia vs. Wren Sinclair

– NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams (c) vs. Ridge Holland

– NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. Tavion Heights and Myles Borne

– NXT Underground Match: Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker