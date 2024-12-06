Saturday Nights Main Event is returning to the WWE schedule next weekend, bringing back tons of nostalgia for the fans. WWE will deliver a loaded card for the show. However, the number of matches has been kept minimum, keeping the company’s recent tradition intact. Four matches are officially inserted into the card of the event, while expectations are there that one more will further be added.

WrestleVotes Radio dropped an exciting tease about the 2024 Saturday Nights Main Event and noted that a fifth match will be added to the card. While no specific update was provided regarding the to-be-announced match, a new confirmation is expected in due course. Plus, Cody Rhodes would be the expected headliner of the show.

“Speaking of Saturday Night’s Main Event, we are hearing as of now to expect five advertised matches for the upcoming show. We are at four. We expect another one to be announced sometime this week, with Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens as the headliner,” the source revealed about Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 card.

Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025 Date And Location Confirmed By WWE

According to WrestleTix, the returning show has distributed an impressive 12,396 tickets, leaving only 1,645 remaining. Over the past week alone, WWE has sold 1,328 tickets for Saturday Nights Main Event, and it’s showing a spike in demand. With just over a week to go, the notalgic show will eventually be a sell-out, which should add to WWE’s return to NBC.

A recent turnout for WWE’s last visit to the venue in New York for a Saturday Nights Main Event untelevised live show in 2023 drew 7,832 fans. The upcoming event’s star-studded lineup that featured three championship matches has contributed to the surge in sales, and henceforth, WWE has already confirmed the return of SMME in January of next year.

WWE Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 Match Card

Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 WWE special event on NBC/Peacock is scheduled for Saturday, December 14, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Finn Balor

– Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY

– Finale to crown the inaugural women’s United States Champion: TBD vs. TBD