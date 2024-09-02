Ethan Page has just been over with his WWE NXT Championship defense in the headliner match of the No Mercy premium live event. But being the reigning champion, there are multiple targets in his back and it’s been confirmed that the next scheduled title defense featuring him will be available in the first week of October.

During the airing of WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event, last night, the general manager Ava announced that whoever wins the main event match between Ethan Page and Joe Hendry would defend the NXT Championship on October 1, when WWE’s third brand premieres on the CW Network, moving on from its current home of USA Network.

Then in the headliner match of WWE NXT No Mercy, Ethan Page defeated TNA’s Joe Hendry to keep the NXT Championship in his possession with his current rival Trick Williams serving as the special guest referee of the match. Hendry had Page pinned in the match after connecting with his finisher but Williams stopped the pin count after spotting that Page had his foot under the rope.

Hendry then started arguing with Williams in protest which allowed Page to backfire. Sending the two into one another, he landed a DDT on Hendry onto the WWE NXT title belt before connecting with a low blow on his opponent. Page eventually hit the Ego’s Edge finishing move to secure the pin-fall count.

Pete Dunne coming for WWE NXT Championship?

Once the title match was over, Pete Dunne arrived at ringside and he went after Trick Williams. After dragging Trick out of the ring, he delivered a bitter end finisher to him on the floor. The closing moments of WWE NXT No Mercy saw Dunne staring down Page as the latter continued celebrating his win. It appears that Dunne is focused on getting his shot and the champion and his title, next.

It’s yet to be confirmed if Page vs. Dunne will be the next WWE NXT title match lineup after the show moves to the CW network. Meanwhile, NXT won’t be the only WWE show to change its home in the coming weeks. Raw will move to Netflix starting on January 6 while Smackdown will be airing on USA Network from September 13 onward.