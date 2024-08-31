The latest episode of WWE Smackdown served as the go-home show for Bash in Berlin premium live event and it also emanated from the same venue that’s the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. In the first match of the night, LA Knight issued an open challenge for the United States Championship and it was accepted by the German Ludwig Kaiser.

The audience expectedly lent support to Kaiser who ultimately came up short as Knight pinned him after hitting the BFT finisher to go through his second successful title defense on WWE Smackdown since winning the belt from Logan Paul at SummerSlam, earlier this month. Knight previously retained the mid-card title against Santos Escobar on last week’s SmackDown. No US Title defense is scheduled for Bash in Berlin PLE, as of this writing.

WWE Raw Set To Host First-Ever Saudi Arabia Episode In Late 2024

In another championship match from the August 30 episode of WWE Smackdown, the WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax successfully defended against “Michin” Mia Yim in a Street Fight. The main event had interferences as Tiffany Stratton came out with her Money in the Bank briefcase and hesitated about cashing in.

She eventually decided to assist Jax by hitting the Prettiest Moonsault Ever onto Michin but Bayley appeared and chased her out of the scene. The chaos allowed Jax to use a trash can on Michin before hitting with The Annihilator for the title retention on WWE Smackdown which marked Jax’s first title defense since winning the title from Bayley at Summerslam.

NXT No Mercy 2024: Title Match And Main Event Guest Referee Added To WWE PLE

WWE Smackdown to appear on FOX one last time on September 6

In more news from WWE Smackdown, it will air for the one final time on FOX, next week before moving back to the USA Network. The upcoming show will take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada where an eight-man tag team match will be on the card with Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa & Jacob Fatu facing Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford.

Also, after an almost five-month absence, Giovanni Vinci will be returning to TV on WWE Smackdown. He’s been away after picking up a kayfabe injury after he was attacked by Ludwig Kaiser and got kicked out of the Imperium faction, this April. Vinci was later moved to the blue brand during the 2024 Draft, that same month.