The potential new contender for the WWE NXT Championship will be declared on the latest upcoming episode of NXT set for this Tuesday night which returns with a live format. Set for a move to the CW Network, WWE’s third brand is already set for its title match defense in its new home, next month. Now, it appears that the next challenger for the champion Ethan Page will be declared, tomorrow night.

A big match between Pete Dunne and Trick Williams has been announced during last night’s No Mercy as the two will meet on the next episode of WWE NXT. In the finishing sequence of the latest bygone premium live event, Dunne dragged Williams, special guest referee for the main event of the PLE, out of the ring and put him down with the bitter end finishing maneuver.

Following this, Dunne had a staredown with the retaining champion Ethan Page as it became evident that he was coming after the WWE NXT title. Before this, in the headliner match of No Mercy, Ethan Page defeated TNA’s Joe Hendry to keep the NXT Championship in his possession despite his current rival Trick Williams serving as the special guest referee in the match.

While the rivalry between Page and Williams is also underway on WWE NXT, a new feud began after Dunne jumped Williams on several occasions in recent weeks, and told him to “figure it out.” At the Great American Bash on August 6, Dunne also defeated Williams in a singles contest as Williams will look for a retribution, this week.

A three-way match has also been added to WWE NXT with Hank Walker & Tank Ledger taking on The Rascalz and Gallus. The winners of the match will face new champions Nathan Frazer & Axiom on the September 10 episode of NXT.

In the opening match of the No Mercy premium live event in Colorado, Nathan Frazer & Axiom recaptured the WWE NXT tag team titles by defeating Chase U’s Ridge Holland and Andre Chase. The Rascalz issued a challenge to the new champions on the same night, saying that The Rascalz deserved a shot at the championships.

WWE NXT September 3 episode match card

The September 3 episode of WWE NXT takes place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne

– Three-way number-one contender’s match for NXT Tag Team titles: Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. The Rascalz vs. Gallus

– Oro Mensah vs. Lexis King