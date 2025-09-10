In the wake of the massive WWE NXT Homecoming 2025 edition scheduled for next week at the Full Sail University arena, multiple big returns went down on NXT TV this week. Three such returns featured former NXT Women’s Champions in a segment that has now set up a massive six-woman tag team match.

Former WWE NXT Women’s & Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer came out to confront the current NXT Women’s Champion, Jacy Jayne in the main event segment of the September 9 edition of NXT on The CW network, as Jayne threw a tantrum following her Fatal Influence stablemates coming up short in securing the number-one contender’s spot for a shot at the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Jayne called herself the greatest WWE NXT Women’s Champion of all time, to which Vaquer had an issue with. Jayne may have beaten her for the title at the time of her departure for Raw, but she held both the NXT women’s division belts at the same time, something no one in the company’s history had done before. Vaquer added that she’d be a champion once again when she wins the Women’s World Championship at Wrestlepalooza.

Current longest-reigning champion returns to WWE NXT

Jayne pointed out that there were three in the ring while Vaquer was only one woman staring down them from the ramp. This led to WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton’s music playing in WWE NXT. Tiffany told Jayne that she’s the longest-reigning champion in WWE right now. Jayne called these women “super seniors,” comparing them to students who had returned to visit their high school.

Tiffany said that “Mami” wouldn’t like that comment, which led Rhea Ripley to come out to the ring, saying that if Jayne wanted to go to Homecoming, it was a perfect setting, as her inclusion in the scene created a three-on-three scenario.

The three current main roster superstars then stormed the ring and quickly disposed of Fatal Influence from there. The babyface trio stood tall to send WWE NXT off the air. It would now be Stephanie Vaquer, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton & Rhea Ripley vs. Fatal Influence (NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Jazzmyn Nyx) at Homecoming, next Wednesday night at the Full Sail Arena.