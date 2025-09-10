A new title match will take place at NXT Homecoming 2025 edition set for next week, featuring top WWE Superstars from the main roster – Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss have received a pair of new number-one contenders on last night’s weekly episode of NXT.

As announced before, a Triple Threat Elimination Match went down on WWE NXT, this week, where The Culling – Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame defeated The Fatal Influence – Jazmyn Nyx and Fallon Henley, WWE Women’s Speed and North American Champion Sol Ruca & Zaria in an Elimination-style Triple Threat to earn a title shot against Women’s Tag Team Champions, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss at NXT Homecoming 2025.

WWE NXT: Blake Monroe Debuts Evil Dark Persona On September 9 Episode

This match was chaotic from the get-go, with Paxley, Dame, Henley, and Nyx all targeting the powerhouse Zaria for an early elimination. The contest added more melee after Henley and Zaria took to the outside to neutralize The Culling’s Niko Vance and Shawn Spears, respectively, which allowed Ruca to flatten Dame, Paxley, and Vance with a Corkscrew Moonsault to gain some momentum for her team with the NXT Homecoming 2025 title opportunity hanging in the balance.

Fatal Influence almost secured the win after Henley dodged a 450-Splash from Paxley, but Dame quickly tagged and landed a Big Boot to Henley. A nearly unconscious Henley then walked right into a Spinebuster from Dame to digest the pinfall loss. Afterward, it was announced that The Culling’s Dame and Paxley will challenge Flair and Bliss for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at NXT Homecoming 2025.

Neither Flair nor Bliss was in attendance at last night’s NXT, and they hadn’t even commented on having a new set of challengers. There are still uncertainties over the match at NXT Homecoming 2025, given that Flair is recovering from an unknown injury. Flair and Bliss won the tag titles from Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez on SummerSlam Night One.

NXT Homecoming 2025 Match Card for September 16 Episode

It will be a night of celebration on the September 16 episode of WWE NXT, next Wednesday night, also dubbed as NXT Homecoming 2025 at the Full Sail Arena in Winter Park, Florida. The officially confirmed match card for the weekly show on The CW network goes as follows,

– NXT North American Championship Match: Ethan Page vs. Tyler Breeze

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Tatum Paxley & Izzi Dame

– #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes

– Stephanie Vaquer, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton & Rhea Ripley vs. Fatal Influence (NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Jazzmyn Nyx)

– Grayson Waller Effect with guests Oba Femi & Ricky Saints