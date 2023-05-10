One of the most popular female roster members from WWE NXT is Gigi Dolin who is working hard to get herself to the championship level. After Toxic Attraction was disbanded, many thought that it was finally her time to shine on her own but if reports are any indications then the WWE creative are leaning toward making her current rival Jacy Jayne the next big superstar.

Nonetheless, Gigi Dolin still remains one of the most discussed and popular NXT talents amongst the WWE Universe for her beauty quotient and Diva-licious posts on social media. In a recent post, she finally commented on one of the assets that her fans love – her a**.

Via her Instagram story, Gigi Dolin had the following clarifications to make,

“I know my a$$ is fatter than it was when I was younger. That’s the point.”

The Bella Twins Reveal Reason For Not Using Their Married Names After WWE Exit

Making yet another confession on her Insta story, the current mainstay name on WWE NXT also stated, “I miss being PK.” For those who don’t know, before becoming Gigi Dolin, she used to wrestle under the ring name of Priscilla Kelly on the indie circuits which drew attention due to controversial acts. It’s not clear whether she was hinting at being unhappy with her current gimmick with this post.

It is rare from WWE’s perspective to allow wrestlers to continue with their previous gimmicks prior to their WWE career and that wasn’t the case with Gigi Dolin. Reverting back to their real names mostly happens when time gets nearer about a possible WWE exit. So, the above post has certainly started speculations about her future with the company.

Gigi Dolin lost in NXT Women’s Title tournament

Gigi Dolin recently competed in the first round of the NXT Women’s Title tournament, during the latest episode of NXT where she was defeated by Tiffany Stratton. Stratton got a clean pin-fall win over Dolin after hitting her with a moonsault. Prior to this, she also suffered another loss to Jacy Jayne which certainly indicates that she is not being favored in NXT storylines, for the time being.

While being part of the Toxic Attraction faction with Jayne and Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin became a two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion which remains the highest accolade in her WWE career.