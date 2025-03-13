Heading into the WWE NXT Roadblock 2025 special episode, reports were out indicating Giulia possibly dealing with an injury issue. While no definitive conclusion in this regard isn’t known, the Japanese sensation ended up dropping her NXT women’s title which might just sideline for a bit as she continues to deal with some minor issues.

Going by the current updates, it seems evident that Giulia dropping the title to Stephanie Vaquer within two months of winning, wasn’t a creative swerve, but rather a necessity due to cover up some unfortunate circumstances. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed two factors behind this sudden title change at WWE NXT Roadblock 2025,

“So Giulia – there are two things going on. There is some ‘minor’, I was told, visa issue. And there’s also an injury, which is listed internally as ‘undisclosed’.”

The decision to host a title vs. title match at Roadblock, rather than a WWE NXT premium live event, had initially raised eyebrows especially given the biggest PLE Stand & Deliver just around the corner. Fans wondered why WWE would host such a high-stakes encounter on such a short notice. It now appears the rushed booking was needed to protect the top superstar.

That being said, it comes as a direct consequence of Giulia’s need for a time off amid a visa complication and an undisclosed injury impacting her availability. The title change ensures the top women’s title remains active and defended on television while Giulia addresses the ongoing issues. For the time being, Giulia is thus not expected to be on WWE NXT TV programming, starting from next week.

I lost.

It’s frustrating, but she deserved the win. Congrats, my friend! I’m not done yet…

I lost.

It's frustrating, but she deserved the win. Congrats, my friend! I'm not done yet…

I'm still burning with determination!

WWE NXT March 18 Episode Match Card

Following the Roadblock specials, this week, WWE NXT returns to its home territory of the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, next week for the March 18 episode which now has the following card announced for it,

– NXT Underground match: Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe

– WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green defends against Sol Ruca

– Ricky Saints vs. Ridge Holland

– The Family (Stacks Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino & Adriana Rizzo) vs. The Culling (Brooks Jensen, Niko Vance & Izzi Dame)