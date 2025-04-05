After weeks of recent absences on WWE NXT television, Giulia’s current status has been confirmed, and she’s not injured anymore. She’s officially back from an injury, as spotted on the latest untelevised house show under WWE’s third brand in Crystal River, Florida.

Marking her first match since losing the WWE NXT Women’s Championship to Stephanie Vaquer at NXT Roadblock on March 11, Giulia not only wrestled in a match against Arianna Grace last night but also appeared for autograph signings for the fans seated at ringside. Needless to say, the local fans in Florida were visibly pleased with this unexpected experience by the former champion.

Ever since the title vs. title match was announced for Roadblock, various reports claimed that Giulia was dealing with an injury and henceforth, WWE decided to crown Vaquer with the WWE NXT women’s title alongside the women’s NA title.

However, WWE never accepted those reports and rather claimed that she was doing okay. In an update from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer addressed the rumors about Giulia’s condition and WWE planning the title switch,

“There were reports out that Giulia was banged up and would be taking time off and that’s why Stephanie Vaquer won both titles. However, those in WWE denied that to us.”

Sean Ross Sapp later confirmed that, despite the injury reports, Giulia was still on track for WrestleMania 4,1 and there’s been no indication that WWE has changed those plans. “As far as I heard, she was. I haven’t heard anything to indicate that she’s not,” Sapp stated in his update.

Interestingly, Giulia attended another WWE NXT live event in Bartow, Florida, last month in what was a surprise appearance as she confronted Cora Jade on the microphone. She not only made her return but also sent a message to Jade by taking her down. The Beautiful Madness got shortly physical stating that she’s coming back for the NXT Women’s Championship again.

That being said, the mystery around Giulia dropping the WWE NXT women’s championship continues to deepen, especially if she wasn’t dealing with a major injury. A match between her and Vaquer needed a solid build, anyway which wasn’t provided, either. Meanwhile, Vaquer has already vacated the NXT women’s North American title and she only holds the top women’s NXT title.