After lots of speculation, Giulia made her debut at the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver premium live event which took the wrestling world by storm. Being a top free agent in professional wrestling, her next move was under a microscope and this leap toward WWE was considered a major step forward in her career. It was also a known fact that she will be working for Rossy Ogawa’s new promotion Marigold while being under contract with the WWE.

The new wrestling promotion Marigold possessed by Rossy made its debut with a show titled “Marigold Fields Forever” at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall on May 20 where Giulia competed in a high-profile match which has reportedly wrapped up her indie scheduled for the time being. Thus, she will now be joining the WWE Performance Center before finally making waves in the NXT banner.

“I’m In The Best Shape Of My Life,” WWE’s Natalya Neidhart Wipes Out Retirement Rumors

There are still some rumors about Giulia getting herself involved in the Marigold promotion’s Summer Destiny event on July 13, but WWE remains focused on introducing her at NXT Heatwave. According to Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan, WWE plans for the Japanese star to face the NXT Women’s Champion, Roxanne Perez in her debut match.

It was noted that facing the reigning champion in her first match will create a huge impact upon her arrival under the WWE NXT banner,

“At this stage, all I know is WWE are targeting Heatwave w/ Roxanne as her NXT debut.”

Is Damian Priest And Ex WWE Superstar Lana Dating In Real Life?

Giulia participated in the inaugural Marigold promotion event

Giulia competed at Marigold’s debut show Fields Forever on Monday, May 20, where she teamed with Utami Hayashishita in a losing effort against Bozilla and former NXT star Sareee (Sarray). If a title feud with Perez is in the pipeline for the debutant then we assume that the champion will have a successful title defense at NXT’s upcoming premium live event Battleground in the second week of June.

It was in early February that news first surfaced about Giulia opting to postpone her WWE debut to honor her commitment to STARDOM and help the founder Rossy Ogawa with his latest venture. Even before this, she had expressed her intention to fulfill the outstanding commitments in Japan before transitioning to WWE.