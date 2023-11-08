WWE NXT: Hall Of Famer and Main Roster Stars Booked To Appear On November 14 Episode

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

WWE

WWE NXT: Hall Of Famer and Main Roster Stars Booked To Appear On November 14 Episode

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Nov 8, 2023 at 11:45 AM

WWE NXT: Hall Of Famer and Main Roster Stars Booked To Appear On November 14 Episode

WWE NXT is going through its golden period in the skillful hands of Shawn Michaels who is the general manager of the brand. Being a WWE Hall of Famer, he will be bringing back multiple other former colleagues from the WWE in pivotal roles, next week. Mick Foley was one of the special guests for this week who revealed Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches.

Three WWE Hall of Famers were announced for WWE NXT appearances throughout November. It was confirmed that Lita, JBL, and Jerry “The King” Lawler will be appearing in the coming weeks to reveal their set of qualifying matches for the Iron Survivor Challenge. Just as Mick Foley appeared on NXT this week, Lita will appear on the November 14th episode of NXT.

WWE NXT Iron Survivor Challenge: Two Superstars Qualify On November 7 Episode

Lita returning to NXT after her 2023 main roster run

Next week’s WWE NXT will mark Lita’s first WWE TV appearance since she was taken out of the equation after the heel turn of Trish Stratus on the April 10 WWE Raw episode. As per the explanations from Trish, Lita had to be put out of her misery for being Becky Lynch’s sidekick. This also officially began a feud with Lynch to set up a set of matches between the two, throughout the summer.

WWE NXT Moving To New Home In 2024 Leaving USA Network

Another WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler’s health was making the news big-time after he suffered a stroke. He has recovered in a major way and also made a brief WWE appearance with a new look and a new voice. He is also in need of knee replacement surgery but interestingly he got pulled from an indie show appearance which is said to be happening in regards to his WWE NXT appearance, two weeks from now.

The Brawling Brutes tag team from WWE main roster – Ridge Holland and Butch addressed the NXT group O.T.M., comprising Lucien Prince, Bronco Nimsa, and their manager Scrypts after O.T.M. had called out The Brawling Brutes on the previous Halloween Havoc show. The two have been booked to compete in a tag team match set for next week.

WWE NXT November 14 episode Match Card

– WWE Hall of Famer Lita will reveal her Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Matches
– The Brawling Brutes vs. Out The Mud
– Chase University (c) vs. Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo for the NXT Tag Team Championship
– Supernova Sessions with Alpha Academy

Iron Survivor Challenge

lita

shawn michaels

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Hall of Famer

WWE NXT

WWE NXT Deadline

“I Might Go Back But Who Should I Face?” Trish Stratus On Another WWE Comeback
“I Might Go Back But Who Should I Face?” Trish Stratus On Another WWE Comeback

Nov 14, 2023, 8:54 PM

WWE Legend Torrie Wilson Offers A Glimpse At Her “Far From Perfect” Figure At 48
WWE Legend Torrie Wilson Offers A Glimpse At Her “Far From Perfect” Figure At 48

Nov 11, 2023, 5:51 PM

WWE NXT: Hall Of Famer and Main Roster Stars Booked To Appear On November 14 Episode
WWE NXT: Hall Of Famer and Main Roster Stars Booked To Appear On November 14 Episode

Nov 8, 2023, 11:45 AM

“Trish Has Set The Women Back,” WWE Hall Of Famer Blasted In A Brutal Way
“Trish Has Set The Women Back,” WWE Hall Of Famer Blasted In A Brutal Way

Nov 1, 2023, 6:49 PM

“They Built A Freaking Skyscraper Out Of It,” WWE Hall Of Famer On Current Women’s Roster
“They Built A Freaking Skyscraper Out Of It,” WWE Hall Of Famer On Current Women’s Roster

Oct 5, 2023, 6:27 PM

Hulk Hogan Wife: WWE Hall Of Famer Shares Rare Footage From His 3rd Marriage
Hulk Hogan Wife: WWE Hall Of Famer Shares Rare Footage From His 3rd Marriage

Sep 25, 2023, 1:30 PM

