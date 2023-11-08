WWE NXT: Hall Of Famer and Main Roster Stars Booked To Appear On November 14 Episode

WWE NXT is going through its golden period in the skillful hands of Shawn Michaels who is the general manager of the brand. Being a WWE Hall of Famer, he will be bringing back multiple other former colleagues from the WWE in pivotal roles, next week. Mick Foley was one of the special guests for this week who revealed Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches.

Three WWE Hall of Famers were announced for WWE NXT appearances throughout November. It was confirmed that Lita, JBL, and Jerry “The King” Lawler will be appearing in the coming weeks to reveal their set of qualifying matches for the Iron Survivor Challenge. Just as Mick Foley appeared on NXT this week, Lita will appear on the November 14th episode of NXT.

WWE NXT Iron Survivor Challenge: Two Superstars Qualify On November 7 Episode

Lita returning to NXT after her 2023 main roster run

Next week’s WWE NXT will mark Lita’s first WWE TV appearance since she was taken out of the equation after the heel turn of Trish Stratus on the April 10 WWE Raw episode. As per the explanations from Trish, Lita had to be put out of her misery for being Becky Lynch’s sidekick. This also officially began a feud with Lynch to set up a set of matches between the two, throughout the summer.

WWE NXT Moving To New Home In 2024 Leaving USA Network

Another WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler’s health was making the news big-time after he suffered a stroke. He has recovered in a major way and also made a brief WWE appearance with a new look and a new voice. He is also in need of knee replacement surgery but interestingly he got pulled from an indie show appearance which is said to be happening in regards to his WWE NXT appearance, two weeks from now.

The Brawling Brutes tag team from WWE main roster – Ridge Holland and Butch addressed the NXT group O.T.M., comprising Lucien Prince, Bronco Nimsa, and their manager Scrypts after O.T.M. had called out The Brawling Brutes on the previous Halloween Havoc show. The two have been booked to compete in a tag team match set for next week.

WWE NXT November 14 episode Match Card

– WWE Hall of Famer Lita will reveal her Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Matches

– The Brawling Brutes vs. Out The Mud

– Chase University (c) vs. Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo for the NXT Tag Team Championship

– Supernova Sessions with Alpha Academy