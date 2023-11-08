WWE NXT Iron Survivor Challenge: Two Superstars Qualify On November 7 Episode

WWE NXT Deadline is returning within a month and the spectacular Iron Survivor Challenge matchups from both the men’s and women’s roster. are also returning alongside. WWE has begun the process of filling up the spot for the matchup that made its way to WWE programming only last year.

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT, the qualifying matchups for this year’s Iron Survivor Challenges took place in one of which Tiffany Stratton and Fallon Henley collided. This contest also came as their recent rivalry has been heating up for weeks. Eventually, Stratton picked up the pinfall win and she was the first name from the NXT roster to secure her spot in the annual matchup.

Stratton and Henley were originally scheduled to meet on night two of NXT Halloween Havoc. But before the match went down, Stratton ambushed Henley and that match never took place. Despite Henley’s best efforts to avenge this attack, Stratton landed the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to guarantee her placement in the Iron Survivor Challenge which might also take her back into the championship picture.

Two Iron Survivor Challenge qualifiers went down on NXT

In the second Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match of the night, Dijak battled Tyler Bate to become the first participant in the Iron Survivor Challenge. The ending of this match saw Bate delivering a knee to the face on Dijak and then leaping off the second rope. Dijak tried and connected with his Feast Your Eyes finisher to confirm that he will be heading into the NXT Deadline.

Last year’s inaugural Deadline event saw Grayson Waller and Roxanne Perez emerge victorious in their respective Iron Survivor Challenge matches which guaranteed both the winners future shots at the NXT Championship and NXT Women’s Championship, respectively.

Previously, WWE announced that NXT Deadline 2023 will take place on Saturday, December 9 at Bridgeport, Connecticut’s Total Mortgage Arena. Tickets for the PLE went for sale on October 6 at 10 AM ET. The likes of Bron Breakker, Roxanne Perez, Tiffany Stratton, Carmelo Hayes, and Ilja Dragunov, alongside the NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo are being advertised for the show.