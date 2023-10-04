WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2023: Becky Lynch Set For Women’s Title Defense

With No Mercy Premium Live Event in the history books, NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 is going to be the next stop for WWE’s third brand. This year, WWE is celebrating Halloween with a special two-week episode on NXT which will deliver two gimmick weekly nights in a row rather than PLE night. The first match of the upcoming series was announced last night.

NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch kicked off this week’s post-No Mercy episode to celebrate her title retention at No Mercy. Lyra Valkyria, Indi Hartwell, and Roxanne Perez interrupted as they wanted a title shot. Becky was quick to announce a Triple Threat Match featuring the trio with the stipulation stating that the winner of that match would be facing her for the NXT Women’s Title at NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 Night One.

Later the night, Lyra Valkyria defeated Indi Hartwell and Roxanne Perez in a Triple Threat Match to secure the number-one contender’s position and thereby secure a shot at Becky Lynch’s title at NXT Halloween Havoc 2023.

NXT Halloween Havoc 2023: First title match set for Night One

During the number one contenders match, Perez appeared to be closing in on the win after laying out Hartwell with the Pop Rox. But suddenly, Kiana James appeared at ringside and pulled her out of the ring before the referee could count the third pin. With Perez taken out of the equation, Valkyria ascended to the top rope and nailed Hartwell with a splash to secure the three count and also the biggest match of her young career at NXT Halloween Havoc 2023.

Lyra Valkyria recently came in aid of Becky Lynch when she was ambushed by Tiffany Stratton and Kiana James, a few weeks ago. This was a brief union between the two babyface stars hailing from Ireland. During this week’s NXT, Valkyria also had a staredown with Lynch on a preview scene for NXT Halloween Havoc 2023.

Also, Tegan Nox arrived at the scene reminding them that Becky will first have to defend her title against Nox on next week’s episode of WWE Raw. Whoever wins that title match will be heading into NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 as the NXT Women’s Championship on October 24 to defend the title against Lyra Valkyria.