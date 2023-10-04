WWE NXT: Stacked Card Announced For October 10 To Counter AEW Dynamite

Next Tuesday night will be an interesting one for the pro-wrestling fans who might have to juggle between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite. After a long time, the weekly shows of the two wrestling giant brands will go head to head and they will be bringing the star powers as much as possible to beat each other in ratings and viewership.

The special Tuesday episode of AEW Dynamite will feature “Edge” Adam Copeland competing in his first-ever match in All Elite Wrestling against Luchasaurus. The episode tagged as Title Tuesday on the evening of AEW President Tony Khan’s birthday, Saraya will defend her AEW Women’s World Championship against Hikaru Shida.

WWE NXT certainly doesn’t plan on losing to AEW next week, as they have already been doing very well in viewership as of late. With the will of good ratings to continue, and to prove that this is the legitimate third brand of WWE, John Cena has been announced to make an appearance for the first time since 2013.

John Cena announced to appear on NXT

This seems to be an effort to showcase WWE NXT as not only a developmental show, in order to get a better TV deal. En route to securing that, Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes will take place on next week’s episode with the 16-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion John Cena standing in Carmelo’s corner. Also, per the instructions from Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman will be in Breakker’s corner, next week.

Cody Rhodes has been announced to be on board WWE NXT to make a huge announcement that’s being heavily touted. This will be Cody’s first appearance on Tuesday night since his return to the WWE in April 2022 on Night One of Wrestlemania 38. Plus, one of the great champions in NXT history Asuka will be back to compete in a match against the youngster Roxanne Perez, marking her first singles bout since NXT Brooklyn III.

WWE NXT October 10 Episode Match Card

– Carmelo Hayes (with John Cena) vs. Bron Breakker (with Paul Heyman)

– Cody Rhodes will deliver a major announcement

– Asuka vs. Roxanne Perez

– Becky Lynch is the NXT Women’s Champion and Dominik Mysterio is the North American Championship and they’ll appear, as well.

– WWE NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament will continue