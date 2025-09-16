Top WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton is reportedly dealing with an injury, and she will be unable to compete on tonight’s episode of NXT Homecoming 2025 from the Full Sail Arena. In a social media post shortly before Raw on Monday, the announcement came through NXT GM Ava, who also noted the replacement of Stratton on the card.

Ava announced that Stratton would be unable to compete, but no reason was given for how it was picked up. To substitute her, the former NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria will team up with Stephanie Vaquer and Rhea Ripley to take on Fatal Influence at NXT Homecoming 2025.

“After her WWE Women’s Championship Match on SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton is not medically cleared to compete at Homecoming. As a result, former NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria will be taking her place in the six-woman tag team match against Fatal Influence,” Ava wrote in her post to tweak the card of NXT Homecoming 2025.

Tiffany Stratton put her WWE Women’s Championship on the line against Jade Cargill on the latest episode of SmackDown. The match ended in a Double Count-Out, after which Nia Jax also came out to attack both the champion and the challenger.

There was a spot in the match where Stratton attempted to hit Cargill with a Moonsault outside of the ring. However, Cargill moved out of the way, and she landed badly, hitting her head on the floor, raising concerns about a possible injury. As such, her legs also had an awkward landing, putting her knees and ankles at risk as WWE removed her from the NXT Homecoming 2025 episode.

Last Tuesday night on NXT, Jacy Jayne and her Fatal Influence stablemates were arguing in the ring when former NXT Women’s Champions Stratton, Vaquer, and Ripley made a surprise appearance. In the show-closing segment, these three names took out the heel trio. As veterans stood tall to close out the show, WWE confirmed the six-woman tag match for NXT Homecoming 2025.

NXT Homecoming 2025 Match Card for September 16 Episode

It will be a night of celebration on the September 16 episode of WWE NXT, next Wednesday night, also dubbed as NXT Homecoming 2025 at the Full Sail Arena in Winter Park, Florida. The officially confirmed match card for the weekly show on The CW network goes as follows,

– NXT North American Championship Match: Ethan Page vs. Tyler Breeze

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Tatum Paxley & Izzi Dame

– #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes

– Stephanie Vaquer, Lyra Valkyria & Rhea Ripley vs. Fatal Influence (NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Jazzmyn Nyx)

– Grayson Waller Effect with guests Oba Femi & Ricky Saints