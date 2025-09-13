The latest bygone episode of WWE SmackDown witnessed Jade Cargill receiving yet another shot at Tiffany Stratton’s Women’s Championship. The champion left the ring with her championship intact around her shoulder. But this time around, she was unable to score a clean pinfall win like the previous occasion at SummerSlam due to the bout spilling at ringside.

On the September 12 episode of WWE SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship ended in a Double Count-Out. The champion caught Cargill with a Death Valley Driver and went up top for Prettiest Moonsault Ever, but Cargill pulled her down and connected with a Blue Thunder Bomb.

Tiffany came back by hitting Cargill with an Alabama Slam and went up top again, but Cargill took her down with a pump kick. As the fight continued on the apron, the former hit a dropkick on the apron and went for Prettiest Moonsault Ever, again. Cargill dodged and took her opponent out with a spear through the barricade as the referee declared the match to be a double count-out. After the match was over, Nia Jax attacked both the match participants and put them down with two An-NIA-lator moves.

A brief look at Tiffany Stratton’s women’s championship reign

The latest title defense of Tiffany Stratton comes shortly after she has surpassed the 250-day mark in her reign with the WWE Women’s Championship. At the beginning of this year, she began her reign with the belt by cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Nia Jax on the January 6, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown.

Since winning the title, Tiffany Stratton has defended it on multiple separate occasions, with her first successful defense coming only two weeks after her win on SmackDown against Bayley. On the Valentine’s Day edition of SmackDown, she defeated Nia Jax by DQ before proceeding to capture her biggest career win against Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Tiffany Stratton defeated Nia Jax on SmackDown on two separate occasions, including a Last Woman Standing match. At WWE Evolution in July, she successfully defended the title against Trish Stratus. The 26-year-old star also defended the title at WWE SummerSlam in August, defeating Jade Cargill.