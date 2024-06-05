It was last week that TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace made a surprise appearance on WWE NXT and was revealed to be Roxanne Perez’s opponent for the NXT Women’s Championship at Battleground. Later on the show, she also shared a backstage moment with Stevie Turner to set up a match for this week which marked her first singles competition on WWE television.

Eventually, that match appeared to be the opening contest of the June 4 episode of WWE NXT where Jordynne Grace defeated Stevie Turner with NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez sitting at the commentary table alongside the regular commentators, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Vic Joseph.

It was mostly a one-sided affair in favor of Jordynne Grace who dominated the newbie. A powerslam and a splash off the middle ropes were followed by the juggernaut driver as Turner was pinned by the reigning TNA Knockouts Champion. Soon after the match, Perez entered the ring to confront her opponent. Perez put her title down and shoved her only to receive it back, causing her to digest a bump.

Jordynne Grace further wanted to attack Perez with a tilt-a-whirl, but Perez escaped the hold through the ramp. Perez backed down with a frustrated look on her face while her Battleground opponent stood tall in the ring holding her TNA Knockouts World Title high above her head.

WWE-TNA working partnership began via Jordynne Grace’s appearance

The ongoing stint of Jordynne Grace on WWE TV has begun a working relationship with TNA where multiple crossovers are expected in the future. There are rumors that some of the WWE Star will also appear on WWE programming especially after the current Knockouts Champion announced that she will be hosting an open challenge for her title at the Against All Odds event on June 14. Chances are there that she might be a double champion by then if she can defeat Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Title at NXT Battleground on June 9.

Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Jordynne Grace also discussed the road to her secret appearance on WWE NXT including how she hid the secret,

“It was really hard, but I had my husband. I tell him everything so of course I told him, but other than that I was like, ‘There’s no way.’ I love surprises in wrestling, so honestly it wasn’t super difficult to not tell anybody.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)