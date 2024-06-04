The WWE premium live event business reached new heights under the supervision of President Nick Khan over the past couple of years. Things will be different under the TKO banner where each of the PLEs will be getting importance in the calendar. Plus, the placement and announcement of these events will also be varied.

During a recent appearance at the SBJ Sports convention, Nick Khan stated that WWE had no plans to go international with the big four events of the year including WrestleMania. In a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shed light on how WWE premium live events will be going through in the United States and Canada.

The positive aspects of such scheduling of WWE premium live events have also been revealed in the report as the source stated the following,

“One of the positives for me is that these overseas shows are early in the day. So just get them over with in the morning first thing in the morning. I mean, when you go to Europe, they’re, you know, early afternoon, and when you go to Australia, they’re actually the middle of the night. So you got to you know, and then you know, the Saudi shows are early morning. So it looks like probably seven pay-per-views a year are no longer in primetime.”

Clash At The Castle 2024: New Championship Match Announced For WWE PLE

With this update, it is clear that WWE premium live events won’t stop making headlines all around the world with PLEs being hosted in different countries while the big-fives will be gaining attention, anyway. Clash at the Castle is going to be the next stop for the company from the United Kingdom in the post-Wrestlemania 40 season,

WWE Premium Live Event 2024 schedule revealed

You may check out the currently confirmed schedule as given below,

– WWE Clash at the Castle at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday, June 15th

– WWE Money in the Bank: Saturday, July 6 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

– WWE Bash in Berlin: Saturday, August 31 at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany

– WWE Summerslam 2024: Saturday, August 3 at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

– WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 2nd