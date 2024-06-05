Ethan Page has just made his debut in the WWE, a week ago but at NXT Battleground 2024, he will be competing in the potential main event of the night. In what will mark his debut match on WWE TV, he will also be competing to secure the prime title of the brand.

As confirmed on the latest weekly episode of NXT, the NXT Championship will be on the line at the next premium live event under the third brand, this weekend. Ethan Page will challenge the reigning champion Trick Williams for the NXT Title in this first WWE-UFC joint venture, NXT Battleground 2024.

The matchup was announced during the main event segment of the June 4 episode of NXT where the General Manager Ava met Ethan Page to discuss the conditions before she could officially sign him to a contract under the NXT brand. Page being a solid heel, claimed some specific demands and Ava wasn’t necessarily willing to meet them.

When it looked like the signing was not going to happen, NXT Champion Trick Williams came out and requested Ava to make the contract signing happen so that he could take Page out in a match. Page then disclosed one of the conditions to make him sign which was to award him with an NXT Title Match at the NXT Battleground 2024 PLE, this Sunday. Ava readily agreed to the proposal and the signing proceeded thereafter.

Last week, Page made a surprise appearance on NXT TV as she attacked Williams from behind and laid him out. After his contract with All Elite Wrestling was over, earlier this year, he reportedly was a free agent for a few months before making this jump to the WWE. A big push was reserved for him as he’s now set to compete in the main event of NXT Battleground 2024.

WWE NXT Battleground 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE NXT Battleground 2024 premium live event goes down this Sunday, June 9 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hosted by rapper Sexyy Red the show is coming with the bellow-given match card,

– NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams (c) vs. Ethan Page

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace

– NXT Women’s North American Championship six-pack ladder match to crown the first-ever champion: Lash Legend vs. Sol Ruca vs. Fallon Henley vs. Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Michin

– NXT Men’s NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey

– NXT Underground Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Lola Vice

– NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer and Axiom defend against The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)

– Sexxy Red to host