Jumping off the Bellator MMA scene, Lola Vice embarked on her journey to become a WWE Superstar after she was signed with the company in June 2022. Picking up the nag of becoming a pro wrestler after watching an edition of Wrestlemania, she had the determination to make it big in the top-most pro wrestling company in the world and she’s making quite the waves in the scene.

After picking up a big win at NXT Battleground 2024, Lola Vice has emerged as a formidable persona on the NXT scene, someone who should be seen as a force to be reckoned with. Having more ambitions in mind, she previously intended to be a Hollywood star by featuring in movies alongside The Rock and John Cena.

Speaking in an interview with Scott Fishman of TVInsider, Lola Vice discussed the biggest challenge she had faced since joining WWE and she would say that it’s the opposite of styles between her and the other performers. That being said, the confident female talent also pointed out her strength inside the squared circle.

“Some of these women are extremely acrobatic and athletic. I’m a fighter, so those types of opponents are a little more challenging,” Lola Vice admitted. “My knockout power is incomparable, though. I’d say the challenge is the different styles and backgrounds and how my style works with theirs.”

Lola Vice reveals the best piece of advice she’s got for a wrestling career

The former MMA star was also asked about the best piece of advice that she had received and she said that it was just to be herself and stay unique while possessing her original fighting style.

“To be myself and stay unique in my style, which I think I’ve done a good job at,” Lola Vice said. “My resume is different than anyone. I’ve never changed for anybody. I stayed true to my creativity and personality. It’s all coming to life.”

Emanating from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, NXT Battleground 2024 in early June was a historic WWE premium live event. Known for their MMA prowess, Shayna Baszler and Lola Vice were the perfect representatives to feature in an Underground Match on the card. It was Vice who emerged victorious by knocking out her opponent. It marked her overall second win in an Underground Match.