Due to complex neck issues, Nikki Bella has long been turned into a part-timer when it comes to in-ring competition. It was in early 2017 that she had a full-time career with the WWE before she started making appearances only in special capacities. Later, family became her priority as she parted ways with the WWE, permanently in the early part of 2023.

Irrespective of her current status within the wrestling circuit, Nikki Bella has never denied the aspect of a wrestling comeback be it in the WWE or AEW. On an episode of her podcast, she revealed to have seriously considered joining WWE’s rival promotion, AEW at one point. But she ultimately backed down from approaching AEW President and CEO Tony Khan since she has her own priorities with her family and son over her wrestling aspirations.

It’s no secret that retirement is rarely a permanent thing in the wrestling business as performers often find it difficult to suppress the etch of going back to the squared circle for one more match. While Nikki Bella is yet to announce her return to the ring, she might just do that in the future with a strong opponent in mind to work with if and when she does so.

Nikki Bella would love to join AEW to have a feud with Britt Baker

During another recent live edition of The Nikki and Brie Show, Nikki Bella and her sister Brie were joined by Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D who has just recently made her way back to AEW programming after a serious health scare. Baker heard the former Bella Twins talk about how much they miss the wrestling business at times, which forced her to chime in with the following, “You don’t have to miss it. It’s right here for you. Do you want it? Because I’m right here, if you need an opponent.”

Nikki Bella got out of her chair to say “I would come out of retirement for you,” to which Baker responded with “I would love nothing more.” Brie remained calm and composed during the interaction although a comeback is something that she also wants to make for one final time.

The departure of Brie and Nikki Bella from the WWE surprised many fans, leading to speculation about their next moves. The once WWE-lifers were supposed to make a move to the AEW especially after she openly admitted to joining the company after Mercedes Mone’s arrival to the promotion. With Tony Khan waiting to welcome her, time will tell when the former Divas Champion will finally reconsider her decision.