Liv Morgan has been on a roll in the WWE for the time being as the reigning champion on the Monday Night Raw brand. She defeated Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s World Championship at the King and the Queen of the Ring premium live event in Saudi Arabia and since then there’s been no stopping for her in garnering attention.

On the May 27 episode of Raw, Liv Morgan made headlines after kissing Dominik Mysterio at the very end of the show, a segment that crossed 50 million views on social media. She also was a representative on WWE’s part that week while making an appearance on the red carpet for the premiere of “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.”

Then for weeks, Liv Morgan continued with her flirtatious actions with Dominik Mysterio who is a bonafide heel on television. Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson discussed these happenings on the 83 Weeks podcast and indicated that it’s the female talent who is lacking true heel qualities in this ongoing storyline.

Dominik’s character helping Liv Morgan to garner some heel heat

While the story so far has suggested Dominik not having any true feelings toward Liv Morgan, it’s ultimately the latter who is getting benefitted from WWE portraying them as an on-screen pair. The veterans pointed out that everyone hates Mysterio’s character which might bring some authentic feel to the women’s world champion, as well.

“What I hope is going to happen is…Dom brings a level of heat that’s hard to find to an equation that perhaps lacks heat, meaning Liv Morgan,” Bischoff said. “She’s a heel, she is portraying a heel character, but that something [that’s] missing is an organic, authentic heel character. I almost get the feeling like she’s still trying to be a heel as opposed to having become a heel.”

In the main event of the WWE Raw May 27 episode, Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch inside a Steel Cage by escaping the cage to retain the WWE Women’s World Heavyweight Championship via help from Dominik in a rematch between the two. Since it was Dom who also helped her to win the title in the first place, he was rewarded with that kiss that left the WWE Universe buzzing about.