WWE NXT: Lyra Valkyria, Six-Man Tag Team Match And More Added To September 12 Episode

If previous reports are any indications then WWE NXT is hell-bent on beating AEW Dynamite in terms of demographic ratings, this week. and that’s forcing them to present a stacked episode. Top WWE Raw Superstar Becky Lynch will be coming back to the brand to compete in the headliner championship match.

WWE NXT Global Heritage Invitational tournament will also continue as noted last week. Now, more matches have been added to the card including another main roster name. WWE Raw roster member Dana Brooke has been appearing on Tuesday Nights for sometimes and now she will be facing one of the future babyfaces.

Lyra Valkyria vs. Dana Brooke set for this week’s NXT

While feuding against the likes of some of the resident heels of WWE NXT, Dana will now be seen in action against Lyra Valkyria. Last month, Lyra was involved in a big feud with the Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. She competed in a mixed tag team match with the top WWE Superstar and also challenged her in a title match. Now, beating Dana could bring back momentums to her side.

A six-man tag team contest has also been added to WWE NXT where Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Myles Bourne will be taking on Charlie Dempsey, Drew Gulak, and Damon Kemp. In another tag team match, The Creed Brothers will be back in action after being reinstated to Tuesday nights as they will be facing Edris Enofe and Malik Blade.

WWE Smackdown: Reason Edge Was Placed On Updated 2023 Intro

During the latest bygone episode of WWE NXT, Tiffany Stratton defeated Kiana James to retain the NXT Women’s Championship in the opening contest. Following the match, a surprise was in store for her in the form of Becky Lynch. The only co-Raw and Smackdown Championship winner in WWE history appeared on the show to inform about their scheduled title match set for this week which is already being officially promoted.

WWE NXT September 12 episode match card

– Wes Lee vs. Ilja Dragunov (winner faces Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship at No Mercy)

– Tyler Bate vs. Axiom in the Global Heritage Invitational

– Akira Tozawa vs. Nathan Frazer in the Global Heritage Invitational

– Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the NXT Women’s Championship

– The Creed Brothers vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

– Dana Brooke vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Myles Bourne vs. Charlie Dempsey, Drew Gulak, and Damon Kemp