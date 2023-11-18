WWE Survivor Series 2023: Becky Lynch Set For Her Second WarGames Bout

THE MAN is heading to Survivor Series 2023. After recent reports spoiled that Becky Lynch will be a part of the WWE WarGames match, a female edition set for the PLE, things were made, official on this week’s Smackdown. The full 4-on-4 match lineup for the double-caged structure was revealed on the blue brand show, this week which included the former WWE Raw Women’s Champion.

On this week’s Smackdown, Damage CTRL came to the ring and Bayley said this is the improved version of the group. Asuka said something in Japanese, which led to WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY and Kairi Sane laughing. Bayley then got down on one knee and offered a Damage CTRL T-Shirt to Asuka to officially join the group and Asuka accepted.

They challenged Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and one more partner to a WarGames match at Survivor Series 2023. Shotzi attacked them while Bianca and Charlotte joined to send the heels for a retreat. After this segment, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis told Bianca, Charlotte, and Shotzi to inform him about their 4th team member for the WarGames match by the night’s end.

Later that night, Bianca Belair talked backstage to Zelina Vega about the remaining WarGames spot. But, Damage CTRL attacked Zelina to take her out. Apparently, they have no options left on SmackDown, and hence they asked Charlotte to “make that call” for making a decision for their WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2023.

Then in the main event of the Smackdown, Becky Lynch came out of the crowd and revealed herself to be the 4th member of Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi’s team for WarGames. The four babyfaces brawled with Damage CTRL to end the show and make the matchup official for Survivor Series 2023. With that, this will mark the second straight WarGames appearance.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 PLE Match Card

WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event takes place at the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, November 25. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. The Miz

– WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark

– Men’s WarGames Match: Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh)

– Women’s WarGames Match: Damage CTRL (Asuka, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane and Bayley) vs. Shotzi, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch