NXT Deadline 2023: More Iron Survivor Challenge Participants Declared For WWE PLE

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

WWE

NXT Deadline 2023: More Iron Survivor Challenge Participants Declared For WWE PLE

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Nov 22, 2023 at 11:41 AM

NXT Deadline 2023: More Iron Survivor Challenge Participants Declared For WWE PLE

WWE will wrap things up on their premium live event calendar by delivering NXT Deadline 2023 within three weeks from now. This will be an NXT-exclusive event where the two Iron Survivor Challenge matches will serve as special attractions. On a weekly basis, new qualifying matches have been hosted on NXT episodes to declare new participants who would lock horns to compete for a future championship opportunity.

This week was no exception as in the lead-up to the episode, WWE Hall of Famer John “Bradshaw” Layfield revealed the names of the competitors who would be seen competing in the next set of Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches.

On the women’s side, Blair Davenport battled Thea Hail, while Carmelo Hayes was paired up with Josh Briggs to solidify the respective third spots available for the match set for NXT Deadline 2023. The latter match went down, first on the November 21 episode where Hayes was looking to win the competition but toward the end of the match, Lexis King made a surprise appearance to distract him.

Survivor Series 2023: Spoilers On Marquee Match Winners From WWE PLE

As Hayes was looking forward to delivering the Nothing But Net finisher, King hopped up onto the ring apron beside him. Hayes tried to thwart King’s attempt to interfere, but the distraction allowed Briggs to capitalize by delivering a clothesline on Hayes.

Briggs then ascended to the top rope to deliver a moonsault to secure the pinfall win over the former NXT Champion and thereby secure his spot at NXT Deadline 2023. Thus, Briggs will now join the likes of Trick Williams and Dijak in the 2023 men’s Iron Survivor Challenge set for that PLE.

WWE Raw: Major Changes Coming To Red Brand Following Survivor Series 2023?

Later on NXT, Blair Davenport captured her position in the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge by defeating Chase U’s Thea Hail. With this win, Davenport will now compete at NXT Deadline 2023 alongside Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend. Two more participants for the match are yet to be determined and the fourth set of qualifying matches will be determined by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

WWE NXT Deadline 2023 Match Card

NXT Deadline 2023 premium live event takes place at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Saturday, December 9. The updated match card for the PLE stands as follows,

– NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Baron Corbin
– Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Dijak vs. Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs vs. 2 More TBD
– Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Tiffany Stratton vs. Lash Legend vs. Blair Davenport vs. 2 More TBD

Tagged:

Iron Survivor Challenge

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE NXT

WWE NXT Deadline

WWE Premium Live Event

Related Article
WWE NXT: Women’s Championship Successfully Defended On November 21 Episode
WWE NXT: Women’s Championship Successfully Defended On November 21 Episode

Nov 22, 2023, 11:53 AM

WWE NXT: Massive Fatal-4-Way Booked For November 28 Episode
WWE NXT: Massive Fatal-4-Way Booked For November 28 Episode

Nov 22, 2023, 11:47 AM

NXT Deadline 2023: More Iron Survivor Challenge Participants Declared For WWE PLE
NXT Deadline 2023: More Iron Survivor Challenge Participants Declared For WWE PLE

Nov 22, 2023, 11:41 AM

Survivor Series 2023: Spoilers On Marquee Match Winners From WWE PLE
Survivor Series 2023: Spoilers On Marquee Match Winners From WWE PLE

Nov 22, 2023, 11:35 AM

WWE Raw: New Contenders Crowned; Tag Team Turmoil And More Set For Next Week
WWE Raw: New Contenders Crowned; Tag Team Turmoil And More Set For Next Week

Nov 21, 2023, 11:37 AM

WWE Raw: Major Changes Coming To Red Brand Following Survivor Series 2023?
WWE Raw: Major Changes Coming To Red Brand Following Survivor Series 2023?

Nov 21, 2023, 11:32 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic