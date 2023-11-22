NXT Deadline 2023: More Iron Survivor Challenge Participants Declared For WWE PLE

WWE will wrap things up on their premium live event calendar by delivering NXT Deadline 2023 within three weeks from now. This will be an NXT-exclusive event where the two Iron Survivor Challenge matches will serve as special attractions. On a weekly basis, new qualifying matches have been hosted on NXT episodes to declare new participants who would lock horns to compete for a future championship opportunity.

This week was no exception as in the lead-up to the episode, WWE Hall of Famer John “Bradshaw” Layfield revealed the names of the competitors who would be seen competing in the next set of Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches.

On the women’s side, Blair Davenport battled Thea Hail, while Carmelo Hayes was paired up with Josh Briggs to solidify the respective third spots available for the match set for NXT Deadline 2023. The latter match went down, first on the November 21 episode where Hayes was looking to win the competition but toward the end of the match, Lexis King made a surprise appearance to distract him.

As Hayes was looking forward to delivering the Nothing But Net finisher, King hopped up onto the ring apron beside him. Hayes tried to thwart King’s attempt to interfere, but the distraction allowed Briggs to capitalize by delivering a clothesline on Hayes.

Briggs then ascended to the top rope to deliver a moonsault to secure the pinfall win over the former NXT Champion and thereby secure his spot at NXT Deadline 2023. Thus, Briggs will now join the likes of Trick Williams and Dijak in the 2023 men’s Iron Survivor Challenge set for that PLE.

Later on NXT, Blair Davenport captured her position in the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge by defeating Chase U’s Thea Hail. With this win, Davenport will now compete at NXT Deadline 2023 alongside Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend. Two more participants for the match are yet to be determined and the fourth set of qualifying matches will be determined by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

WWE NXT Deadline 2023 Match Card

NXT Deadline 2023 premium live event takes place at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Saturday, December 9. The updated match card for the PLE stands as follows,

– NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Baron Corbin

– Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Dijak vs. Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs vs. 2 More TBD

– Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Tiffany Stratton vs. Lash Legend vs. Blair Davenport vs. 2 More TBD