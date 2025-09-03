A tag team from the WWE NXT women’s division is getting a shot at Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss’ Women’s Tag Team Championships, as this title is functional across all the brands available in the WWE. It was announced in a backstage segment by NXT General Manager Ava during last night’s weekly show on The CW that a three-way match will crown those two new contenders.

Ava announced that a Triple Threat Elimination Match will go down on WWE NXT, next week, featuring The Fatal Influence – Jazmyn Nyx and Fallon Henley, The Culling – Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame, WWE Women’s Speed and North American Champion Sol Ruca & Zaria, with the winning team getting a Women’s Tag Team Championship match against Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss.

🚨 🚨 🚨 Fatal Influence, ZaRuca, and The Culling will square off in a Triple Threat Tag Team Elimination Match NEXT WEEK with the winner earning a future shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship! pic.twitter.com/WZFKTucRDw — WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2025

The WWE NXT general manager didn’t specify when the title match would go down during her announcement. Flair and Bliss last defended their gold in their first and only title defense thus far, against Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez on the August 4 episode of WWE Raw.

The pair won the titles from Perez and Rodriguez just two nights before that Raw that’s at SummerSlam Night One. Since then, the champion pair is involved in a feud with Chelsea Green and her Secret Hervice – Alba Fyre and Pipen Niven on SmackDown. Green has also regularly been appearing on WWE NXT as part of a patriarchy storyline.

After weeks of animosity around the United States and Canada, Tavion Heights and Ethan Page will square off in a flag match on next week’s WWE NXT, with Tyra Mae Steele and Chelsea Green, respectively, cornering the two match competitors.

WWE NXT September 9 Episode Match Card

The weekly episode of WWE NXT on Tuesday, September 9, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, is already shaping up to be a loaded one en route to the No Mercy premium live event, scheduled for later this month. The currently announced match card for The CW network show goes as follows,

– Flag match: Ethan Page vs. Tavion Heights

– Elimination triple threat match for a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Fatal Influence vs. Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley, and Sol Ruca & Zaria

– WWE Speed Women’s Championship tournament: Faby Apache vs. Lainey Reid

– Je’Von Evans vs. Josh Briggs

– Trick Williams and a partner confront DIY’s Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano