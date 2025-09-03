Proving all the speculations correct, WWE is preparing for the long-awaited return of one of the pioneers in the women’s division, AJ Lee. It appears that her return to the company and also the first match upon the comeback is imminent, as it’s scheduled for Wrestlepalooza on September 20. That being said, her reintroduction to WWE television is expected to commence in the immediate future.

The first reports regarding this match were offered through Fightful Select, which stated that the WWE creative has circulated multiple ideas to bring AJ Lee back into storylines. While details of her exact role are still not available, the expectation among company sources is that she will either be acknowledged or appear in person on this Friday’s episode of SmackDown as the show takes place in Chicago, and the hometown hero CM Punk confirmed his presence on it.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer also reported that WWE is already working out match plans for AJ Lee. This indication gets aligned with previous reports claiming that there would be some sort of involvement for the former WWE Divas Champion at Wrestlepalooza 2025. Now it appears that the inaugural ESPN PLE could actually include an in-ring appearance for the returnee.

AJ Lee reportedly competing in a match at Wrestlepalooza

As of this writing, Wrestlepalooza is the focal point for AJ Lee’s return, with one source stressing that WWE is hopeful her participation will not just be limited to a single event upon the monumental return. Even if her involvement doesn’t stretch, the WWE management views her presence as a major boost to both nostalgia and star power in the women’s division.

In the main event of Clash in Paris 2025, Seth Rollins (c) defeated CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight in a Fatal-4-Way match to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. Punk was close to putting Rollins away with his GTS when Becky Lynch low-blowed him.

Later, rumors ramped up about AJ Lee’s return after this Monday’s WWE Raw when Punk told Lynch she’d “be sorry she put her hands on him” while Rollins will regret that he cashed-in the Money in the Bank contract on him. Thus, at Wrestlepalooza, we might get to see Punk and Lee take on Rollins and Lynch in a mixed tag team action.