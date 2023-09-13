WWE NXT Results (12/09/23): Becky Lynch Returns For A Title Match

This week marked a historic night on WWE NXT where one of the originals of the brand returned to win her maiden title, here. A new number-one contender was revealed for the NXT Championship while new matches were also set up for NXT brand’s next PPV event, No Mercy. Check out the results from the September 12 episode of NXT that went down from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida,

– Ilja Dragunov defeated Wes Lee to become the new number-one contender for Carmelo Hayes’ WWE NXT Championship. After missing the Torpedo Moscow move, Dragunov followed up with a vicious strike to the back of Lee’s head to earn a championship match at No Mercy on September 30th.

– Vic Joseph announced that Von Wagner sustained a skull fracture after Bron Breakker’s hit him on the head with the steep stairs. No return update was given for him from the injured state.

WWE NXT Results (12/09/23): Challenge issued for No Mercy

– Bron Breakker appeared on WWE NXT and challenged Baron Corbin to a match at No Mercy. Breakker also advised Corbin to say goodbye to his family and friends as he looks forward to ending Corbin for good just like he ended Wagner, last week. Corbin got involved in a brawl with Breakker but the security team kept them apart.

– Drew Gulak, Charlie Dempsey, and Damon Kemp defeated Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Myles Borne in a six-man tag team match. Myles turned on his team during the match by ramming Jensen into the ring post. Kemp easily pinned Jensen for the win.

– Lyra Valkyria defeated Dana Brooke in a short match with a top rope frog splash move.

– A vignette aired to announce that the WWE NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament 2023 will commence.

– Tyler Bate defeated Axiom in the WWE NXT Global Heritage Invitational Tournament. Bate pinned Axiom with the Tyler Driver 98 to secure his first two points in the tourney.

– Wes Lee threw his belongings into a trash can and stated that he was done with this place. WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes then challenged NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio to a match set for next week.

– The Creed Brothers defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in a tag team match. Brutus hits the Brutus Ball off the top turnbuckle into Blade for the pin-fall win.

– Nathan Frazer defeated Akira Tozawa with a vertical suplex into a spinning neckbreaker to advance in the WWE NXT Global Heritage Invitational Tournament.

WWE NXT Results (12/09/23): New Champion in main event

– Becky Lynch defeated Tiffany Stratton (c) to win the WWE NXT Women’s Championship in the main event match. Stratton went for the prettiest Moonsault Ever but she missed and landed on her feet. Lynch quickly followed up with the Manhandle Slam to get the pinfall win. Lynch celebrated with her maiden NXT title to send the show off-air.