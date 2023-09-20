WWE NXT Results (19/09/23): Champion vs. Champion; Becky Lynch In Action

WWE NXT continued building toward the next premium live event stop No Mercy set for next week with Becky Lynch confirming herself for the PLE. The reigning NXT Women’s Champion also competed in the main event of the show in a tag team match. A Champion vs. Champion match was also there on the weekly episode which went down from the WWE PC in Orlando, Florida. Check out the results,

– The September 19 episode of WWE NXT kicked off with Becky Lynch celebrating her NXT Women’s Championship win from last week. Tiffany Stratton interrupted the celebration and reminded her about deserving a title rematch that should go down at No Mercy. Becky accepted the challenge without any hesitation. Stratton and Kiana James then attacked Lynch in the ring but Lynch backfired with a Steel Chair.

– Butch defeated Tyler Bate to become A Block winner of the WWE NXT Global Heritage Invitational tournament. Bitch pinned Bate with the Bitter End finisher.

– Duke Hudson defeated Joe Coffey to advance in the Global Heritage Invitational tournament. Coffey missed All the Best finisher after which Hudson rolled him up for the win.

– Roxanne Perez defeated Lola Vice who put up solid efforts during the match. Vice countered the Pop Rox into an arm submission, but Perez managed to turn that into a roll-up for the pin to win.

– Eddy Thorpe challenged Dijak to a Strap Match for next week’s WWE NXT which was officially announced.

WWE NXT Results (19/09/23): Carmelo Hayes vs. Dominik

– WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio defeated NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes via DQ after Ilja Dragunov attacked Dominik. Ilja was sitting at ringside and Dom slapped him in the face. Ilja entered the ring to get payback. Dom retreated but he met with a superkick on the ramp by Dragon Lee.

– Joe Gacy &and Ava Raine asked Trick Williams to join Schism, but he refused the offer.

– Joe Coffey defeated Duke Hudson and Nathan Frazer in a Triple Threat Match. The end saw Coffey hitting the All the Best for the Bells on Hudson to get the three pinfall counts. Butch came out to the ring to confront his fellow finalist in the WWE NXT Global Invitational tourney Coffey.

WWE NXT Results (19/09/23): Becky Lynch teams with Lyra Valkyria

– In the main event, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria defeated Tiffany Stratton and Kiana James in a tag team match. Lynch hit James with the Manhandle Slam while Valkyria hit a splash off the top rope to get the pinfall win. After the match, Tiffany attacked Becky and Lyra with a Steel Chair. After Tiffany left the ring, Becky grabbed a mic and announced that their title rematch at No Mercy would be an Extreme Rules Match.