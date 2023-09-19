SportzWiki Logo
All

WWE

News

WWE News

WWE NXT

WWE RAW

WWE Raw: NXT Women’s Champion Defends Title In An Open Challenge On September 18 Episode

Arindam Pal

Sep 19, 2023 at 11:11 AM

WWE Raw: NXT Women’s Champion Defends Title In An Open Challenge On September 18 Episode

In a rare scene, the NXT Women’s Championship was defended last night on WWE Raw since the top red brand star Becky Lynch is now in possession of the belt. She arrived at the scene in style and dared anyone from the locker room to answer an open challenge issued by her.

The segment on WWE Raw with Lynch coming out and cutting a promo about how important the title win has been for her on NXT. She also announced to be present, live on WWE NXT episode, tonight with the belt.

After the open challenge was issued, Natalya Neidhart came out, calling Lynch a “hypocritical ginger witch” and accepted it. The veteran then locked horns with the reigning champion and ended up losing the match.

The finish of this match on WWE Raw witnessed Lynch landing a dropkick and a baseball kick under the bottom rope. Natalya delivered a discus lariat but Lynch tried to come back to lock in the Dis-Arm-Her. Natalya escaped by rolling her up while Lynch countered with a roll-up for the pin to win.

WWE Raw: Title Match From NXT Booked For September 25 Episode

WWE Raw: Original plans revealed for Becky Lynch’s title defense

If reports are to be believed then a big change was made to this matchup on WWE Raw. According to PWInsider, Tegan Nox was originally set to answer the open challenge issued by the new NXT Women’s Champion.

For some reason, Nox was pulled from the title match and replaced by Natalya who recently earned praise backstage following her dual participation in the Superstar Spectacle in India. Her efforts from last night should also earn a similar amount of praise. As for Nox, she rather got a match against Xia Li that was taped for WWE Main Event.

PWInsider also noted how WWE management wanted to push the match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet deeper into the September 18 episode of WWE Raw. The reported reason for doing so was WWE officials’ willingness to have more star power for the latter part of the show. This is the reason the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins got involved before and after the matchup between Nakamura and Ricochet, Nakamura eventually stood tall by the end of it.

WWE Raw: Undisputed Tag Team Title Match Booked For September 25 Episode

Tagged:

Becky Lynch

natalya neidhart

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE NXT

WWE RAW

NEWS

