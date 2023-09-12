SportzWiki Logo
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

WWE NXT: Spoiler On A New Champion Crowning On September 12 Episode

Arindam Pal

Sep 12, 2023 at 2:02 PM

WWE NXT: Spoiler On A New Champion Crowning On September 12 Episode

Starting from the August 22 episode of WWE NXT, Tiffany Stratton and Becky Lynch have been engaged in a feud. The two will now collide in a match, tonight with the NXT Women’s Championship hanging in the balance. Chances are high that the challenger from the WWE Raw roster could end up becoming a new champion.

As of this writing, Tiffany Stratton is very confident about her ongoing reign as the WWE NXT Women’s Champion. She doesn’t love the idea of defending her title this week against Becky Lynch, but she also wants to make THE MAN, famous as per her own words. Whether or not she remains successful in her efforts, the likely happening on the show would witness a championship change.

WWE Raw: Two Big Matches Booked For September 18 Episode

Becky Lynch to become a new champion on NXT?

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that WWE has a couple of viable options for the scheduled WWE NXT Women’s Title match between Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton. With a lot of buzzes surrounding this match, Becky might end up picking up the title that she had never won in her NXT days,

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see a title change. They’re pushing that she’s never won the title, and I don’t see the way WWE works that Tiffany Stratton is beating her. Basically, your choices are Becky wins the title or cheap DQ.”

WWE NXT Women’s Champion was in attendance at this week’s Raw

We will have to wait and see how things turn out on the September 12 episode of WWE NXT in the headliner match. Before heading into that bout, Stratton was featured in a backstage segment on last night’s Raw where Becky Lynch confronted her. Lynch admitted that is the future in the WWE Women’s division but that won’t stop her from taking the title away.

As seen in the latest bygone episode of WWE NXT, Tiffany Stratton defeated Kiana James to retain the NXT Women’s Championship in the opening contest. Kicking out of the 401 finisher of Kiana, Stratton raked Kiana into the eyes before finally landing the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to pick up the win.

After the match, there was a surprise in store for her in the form of Becky Lynch who appeared on the tron to inform Stratton about this week’s scheduled title defense against herself.

Becky Lynch

Tiffany Stratton

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE NXT

Related Article
Ex WWE Star Mandy Rose Set For Podcast And OnlyFans Debut In 2023
Ex WWE Star Mandy Rose Set For Podcast And OnlyFans Debut In 2023

Sep 16, 2023, 2:16 PM

WWE UFC Merger To Cost Major Cuts From 2023 Raw, Smackdown And NXT Roster
WWE UFC Merger To Cost Major Cuts From 2023 Raw, Smackdown And NXT Roster

Sep 15, 2023, 2:09 PM

Plans For Becky Lynch After Becoming WWE NXT Women’s Champion
Plans For Becky Lynch After Becoming WWE NXT Women’s Champion

Sep 14, 2023, 2:00 PM

Ex WWE Star Mandy Rose Hints At Pro-Wrestling Return In 2023
Ex WWE Star Mandy Rose Hints At Pro-Wrestling Return In 2023

Sep 14, 2023, 12:06 PM

WWE NXT: Arianna Grace Showcases Her MMA Trained Side Ahead Of In-Ring Return
WWE NXT: Arianna Grace Showcases Her MMA Trained Side Ahead Of In-Ring Return

Sep 13, 2023, 2:33 PM

NXT No Mercy 2023: Title Match And More Set For Returning WWE PLE
NXT No Mercy 2023: Title Match And More Set For Returning WWE PLE

Sep 13, 2023, 2:20 PM

