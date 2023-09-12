WWE NXT: Spoiler On A New Champion Crowning On September 12 Episode

Starting from the August 22 episode of WWE NXT, Tiffany Stratton and Becky Lynch have been engaged in a feud. The two will now collide in a match, tonight with the NXT Women’s Championship hanging in the balance. Chances are high that the challenger from the WWE Raw roster could end up becoming a new champion.

As of this writing, Tiffany Stratton is very confident about her ongoing reign as the WWE NXT Women’s Champion. She doesn’t love the idea of defending her title this week against Becky Lynch, but she also wants to make THE MAN, famous as per her own words. Whether or not she remains successful in her efforts, the likely happening on the show would witness a championship change.

Becky Lynch to become a new champion on NXT?

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that WWE has a couple of viable options for the scheduled WWE NXT Women’s Title match between Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton. With a lot of buzzes surrounding this match, Becky might end up picking up the title that she had never won in her NXT days,

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see a title change. They’re pushing that she’s never won the title, and I don’t see the way WWE works that Tiffany Stratton is beating her. Basically, your choices are Becky wins the title or cheap DQ.”

WWE NXT Women’s Champion was in attendance at this week’s Raw

We will have to wait and see how things turn out on the September 12 episode of WWE NXT in the headliner match. Before heading into that bout, Stratton was featured in a backstage segment on last night’s Raw where Becky Lynch confronted her. Lynch admitted that is the future in the WWE Women’s division but that won’t stop her from taking the title away.

As seen in the latest bygone episode of WWE NXT, Tiffany Stratton defeated Kiana James to retain the NXT Women’s Championship in the opening contest. Kicking out of the 401 finisher of Kiana, Stratton raked Kiana into the eyes before finally landing the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to pick up the win.

After the match, there was a surprise in store for her in the form of Becky Lynch who appeared on the tron to inform Stratton about this week’s scheduled title defense against herself.