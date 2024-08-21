The final episode of WWE NXT before the No Mercy premium live event will air in a pre-taped format. WWE’s crew and production held a dual taping, this week from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the spoilers from the latter show to be aired on August 27 episode are also out.

At present next week’s WWE NXT is coming with the following match card,

– Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne) vs. Meta-Four (Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson)

– Charlie Dempsey, Myles Borne & Wren Sinclair vs. Stacks Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino & Adriana Rizzo

– Karmen Petrovic vs. Izzi Dame

Highlights from the August 27 episode of WWE NXT episode

Fightful Select revealed what actually went down on WWE NXT taping for the next episode and it goes as follows,

– Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley) defeated Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend in what marked the former group’s in-ring debut on Tuesday nights as a group.

– TNA’s Rosemary made an appearance on WWE NXT and challenged NXT North American Women’s Champion Kelani Jordan to a match.

– Joe Hendry held a concert on the show in a segment where it was eventually announced that Trick Williams would be the special guest referee for the NXT Championship match at No Mercy between Joe Hendry and champion Ethan Page.

– Kelani Jordan volunteered to face one of the demons of Wendy Choo which led to Rosemary coming out and facing Jordan on WWE NXT. Jordan defeated Rosemary and once the match was over, Choo choked out Jordan.

– Brooks Jensen defeated Malik Blade in a singles contest.

– Karmen Petrovic defeated Izzy Dame in a grudge match after Dame put Karmen out of a gauntlet match on this week’s episode.

– Joe Coffey defeated Je’Von Evans

– Zachary Wentz and Wes Lee agreed to compete in a singles match at WWE NXT No Mercy.

– In the main event of the show, The Family (Stacks, Luca Crusifino, and Adrianna Rizzo) defeated The No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey, Myles Borne, and Wren Sinclair) in a tag team match.