Several championship matches have been confirmed for the NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event which is coming within two weeks’ time and just a day after WWE’s Bash in Berlin show in Germany. The announcements came during the latest episode of NXT for the WWE PC, this week.

The potential main event of NXT No Mercy 2024 will witness TNA Wrestling promotion’s Joe Hendry challenging Ethan Page for the WWE NXT Championship at the PLE in a cross-brand matchup after he won a number-one contender’s bout on the latest episode of NXT.

Changed-Look Giulia To Participate In Interesting Last Match Before 2024 WWE Debut

Hendry almost won the match by pinning Dunne but Page created a distraction for the referee and stopped him from counting the pin. Trick Williams then came out and took out Dunne with a Trick Shot knee which allowed Hendry to pick up the win.

In a gauntlet match on NXT, Jaida Parker outlasted Sol Ruca, Wren Sinclair, Adriana Rizzo, Kendal Grey, and Brinley Reece to pick up the win and she will now challenge Roxanne Perez for the Women’s Championship at NXT No Mercy 2024 PLE. Karmen Petrovic was also supposed to be part of the match but she didn’t compete after getting attacked by Izzi Dame in the parking lot. Reece replaced her in the match while Parker pinned Ruca for the win.

Update On Roman Reigns’ Comeback Match After WWE Summerslam 2024 Return

The ex-Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer & Axiom will get their rematch for the titles at NXT No Mercy 2024 when they will challenge Chase U’s Andre Chase & Ridge Holland. Axiom and Frazer defeated Chase University’s Duke Hudson and Riley Osbourne in the opening match of the show to seize the opportunity.

The North American Championship will also be defended at NXT No Mercy 2024, with the champion Oba Femi defending the belt against Tony D’Angelo. The latter hasn’t only challenged Femi but also attacked him on last night’s episode to set up the match.

WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event will take place on Sunday, September 1 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– WWE NXT Championship Match: Ethan Page (c) vs. Joe Hendry

– WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Jaida Parker

– WWE NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Tony D’Angelo

– WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Chase U (Andre Chase & Ridge Holland) (c) vs. Nathan Frazer & Axiom