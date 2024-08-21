Over the past several months or so, Ronda Rousey has been venting out her frustrations over her second tenure with the WWE. She is particularly bitter about how the previous regime of Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard, and John Laurinitias worked to hold up the talents from ensuring their quality in-ring works. In a new interview with Chris Van Vliet, she continued with some more rant toward them.

Speaking about how Vinnie Mac used to work with talents, Ronda Rousey emphasized how things became “needlessly stressful” for her in the WWE. She wanted to come to her workplace and have some fun for a day by memorizing the segments or in-ring stunts. But Vince reportedly didn’t like to inform the talents about their segments until it was the eleventh hour.

One of the heated feuds from the WWE women’s evolution went down between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch. It was supposed to be a dream match between the two but never in their career, they got the opportunity to compete in a singles contest. Addressing why a one-on-one showdown was scrapped, she had the following to offer, “Because Vince is an 80-year-old a**hole.”

Ronda Rousey further added that she has no business with her former bosses, “No, Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, Bruce Prichard they can all suck a di*k.” However, the baddest woman on the planet added that she just loves Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Stephanie McMahon, “They are fantastic, love them.”

After winning the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble, Ronda Rousey almost headed toward facing Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at Wrestlemania until Charlotte Flair was declared her replacement. The two were also scheduled to face each other at Survivor Series but Lynch’s injury eventually canceled that match.

Ronda Rousey wanted Becky Lynch match through Wrestlemania 35 finish

At Wrestlemania 35 in 2019, Ronda Rousey featured in a triple threat with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in the main event match contested for both the Raw and Smackdown women’s titles. It was also the night that Ronda suffered her only loss at the hands of Lynch before heading into a long hiatus from the company.

In the interview, Ronda Rousey added that she wanted the finish of this match at ‘Mania 35 to have set up a singles match with Lynch in the future but it never happened that way,

“I wanted to use that as, okay, this is how we lead into the next one. We bring it up on the Tron and say, you never got me, this is bullsh*t. The referees are all in your pocket. And put that into the next, you know, the singles between me and Becky that everybody wanted that got taken away.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling Observer)