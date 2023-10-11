WWE NXT: The Undertaker Appears On October 10 Episode To Confront Bron Breakker

Our eyes weren’t on a deceit during last night’s WWE NXT where we spotted The Undertaker on TV after several months. He came out in the final segment of the October 10 episode to endorse the two brightest talents of the roster and set them for further future endeavors,

In the main event of this week’s WWE NXT, Carmelo Hayes (with John Cena) defeated Bron Breakker (with Paul Heyman). Cena earlier appeared on the show to offer a handshake to Breakker only to get punched in the face. So, at a point, Cena attacked Breakker to seek revenge.

WWE NXT Results (10/10/23): The Undertaker, John Cena, Cody Rhodes Appears

WWE NXT: John Cena was present for main event match

Shortly after, Solo Sikoa came out and they brawled to the back. Despite Cena’s absence, Hayes was able to beat Breakker but he ate a spear from his rival soon after the contest was over. Breakker attacked Hayes and claimed that there’s still only one badass in the WWE.

This comment led The Undertaker to come out in his ‘American Bad Ass’ persona, who rode his motorcycle to the ring. The crowd gave a huge pop for The Phenom’s first arrival on WWE NXT. Breakker told The Undertaker that he’s an old timer and that he is the only badass around there.

WWE NXT: The Undertaker sent Bron Breakker for a ride

Taker said he’s been watching Breakker and that he’s a special talent made for one day but “it ain’t today.” The Deadman then took out Breakker with a solid punch before downing the former WWE NXT Champion with a picture-perfect chokeslam. The Undertaker then stated that there’s always a bigger, badder, badass waiting around the corner, and Breakker just met the baddest of them all.

The Undertaker then raised Carmelo Hayes’ hand to end the show. As revealed in an exclusive footage by the WWE after the end of the broadcast, Hayes and The Undertaker walked to the backstage area, together. They also stood side by side on the ramp and raised their fists to recreate the iconic pose of The Deadman.

The Undertaker wasn’t the only big attendee name on this week’s WWE NXT which was touted to be the biggest in history. John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Asuka, Solo Sikoa, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley were in attendance at the show to give a tough competition to Title Tuesday of AEW Dynamite that was airing at the same time.