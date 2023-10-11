WWE NXT Results (10/10/23): The Undertaker, John Cena, Cody Rhodes Appears

The biggest episode of WWE NXT history has just passed by with multiple main roster stars in appearance. Names like The Undertaker, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and more were in attendance at the show with the two biggest stars of the NXT roster competing in the main event match.

Former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka was also seen in action on the show that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Check out the results,

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Cody Rhodes kicked off WWE NXT to announce that a Men’s Breakout Tournament is also coming up. Plus, the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is coming back. Cody also announced himself to be the General Manager for NXT.

NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov, NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio, and Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley came out. Dirty Dom challenged Ilja for the NXT Championship and that match was made, official by Cody. Cody then made LA Knight the Special Guest Referee of this match.

– Shotzi announced that she and Scarlett will host Night One of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc on October 24.

– Asuka defeated Roxanne Perez in her returning match to WWE NXT. Kiana James wanted to interfere and she was attacked by Shotzi after the match.

– Butch, Ridge Holland, and Tyler Bate defeated Gallus in a Pub Fight six-man tag team match.

WWE NXT Results (10/10/23): John Cena confronts Bron Breakker

– John Cena returned to WWE NXT after a decade to have a face-off with Bron Breakker then came out. Cena wanted to wish Breakker good luck for his match with Carmelo Hayes. Cena offered a handshake, but Breakker punched him. Cena countered and picked him up for the Attitude Adjustment, but Breakker escaped.

– Tony D’Angelo proposed a Tag Team Battle Royal to Cody Rhodes to determine the next challengers for the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship and that battle royal was booked for next week.

WWE NXT Results (10/10/23): Impromptu NXT Championship Match

– Ilja Dragnunov (c) defeated NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio to retain the NXT Championship. Special Guest Referee LA Knight and Trick Williams prevented Judgment Day from interfering. Baron Corbin came out after the match, but DIJAK suddenly attacked Ilja as Corbin watched him.

– Jade Cargill arrived on WWE NXT and met Shawn Michaels.

– Cody Rhodes announced a Triple Threat Match for next week: Baron Corbin vs. DIJAK vs. the winner of Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes. The winner of this match will face Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship at Halloween Havoc.

– Lola Vice defeated Dani Palmer to advance to the next round of the WWE NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament.

– Carmelo Hayes (with John Cena) defeated Bron Breakker (with Paul Heyman) in the main event of WWE NXT. Cena attacked Breakker during the match. Solo Sikoa then came out to create a brawl with Cena as the duo headed to the back. Breakker attacked Hayes after the match when WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker came out on his Motorcycle.

Breakker verbally blasted The Undertaker in return of which Undertaker said Bron is a very special talent. Taker eventually laid out Breakker with a right hand and a Chokeslam! Taker and Hayes hugged in the ring to end the show.