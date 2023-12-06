WWE NXT: Update On Nikkita Lyons’ Mystery Attacker After December 5 Return

For weeks now, WWE NXT had missed its lioness onboard but she’s back from this week onward on TV. Soon after the return, she’s also going right after the attack that once sidelined her from TV from a storyline perspective.

In the opening contest of this week’s WWE NXT, Fallon Henley defeated Thea Hail, Kiana James, and Roxanne Perez in a Fatal-4-Way Match to qualify for the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge. Once that match was over, WWE hosted an official summit to give us a preview of the upcoming Iron Survivor Challenge set for this weekend’s WWE premium live event.

WWE NXT: Nikkita Lyons attacked Blair Davenport during her return

As the five participants of the match were boasting about their accomplishments, Blair Davenport pointed out that she had previously taken out several members of the WWE NXT women’s division, including Sol Ruca and Nikkita Lyons. Once that bombshell was dropped, the latter made her TV return to seek vengeance.

With an ongoing match between Nathan Frazer and Axiom going on, Fallon Henley, Blair Davenport, Tiffany Stratton, Kelani Jordan, and Lash Legend, emerged onto the stage with a brawl that soon emerged at ringside. After receiving an elbow from Jordan, Davenport started to retreat but Nikkita Lyons rushed in from behind and nailed Davenport with a kick to the head.

Originally, Lyons made a surprise appearance last week when she was spotted in the crowd at the Performance Center. Commentary announced that she would be making her return ‘soon.’ With last night’s appearance, it was essentially confirmed that WWE Creative always had plans to drag future star power back on WWE NXT TV as soon as possible.

Just days before this return, The Lioness of WWE NXT also took to Twitter and offered a post to show gratitude to her fans. She would also go on to reveal that she plans on returning to the ring soon,

”To the ones who’ve been supporting me throughout my recovery, I FRICKEN LOVE YOU 🤍 live your best life, attack your goals, & ignore the haters. We vibrate in love over here babyyy.”