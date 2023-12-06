sportzwiki logo
WWE

WWE

WWE NXT Deadline 2023: Two Final Iron Survivor Challenge Participants Declared

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 6, 2023 at 11:42 AM

WWE NXT Deadline 2023: Two Final Iron Survivor Challenge Participants Declared

The two marquee attraction matches at NXT Deadline 2023 will feature Iron Survivor Challenges from the men’s and women’s divisions. The full lineups for these two matches have now been revealed during the latest episode of NXT.

In the opening contest, Fallon Henley defeated Thea Hail, Kiana James, and Roxanne Perez in a Fatal-4-Way Match to qualify for the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge set for NXT Deadline 2023. Toward the end of the match, Perez was setting up Henley for the Pop Rox finisher. But the James got involved causing the two to brawl outside of the ring. They went on to crash through the NXT commentary table. As Perez and James were trying to take out each other, Henley responded with a running knee to secure the pinfall count.

Plans On Randy Orton On WWE Smackdown Brand After 2023 Return

With this win, Fallon Henley will now be part of the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge alongside Tiffany Stratton, Blair Davenport, and Kelani Jordan at NXT Deadline 2023. The winner of this match gets a future shot at the NXT Women’s Championship, currently held by Lyra Valkyria. Participants will have to score the most falls within a 25-minute timeframe to win the match.

Tyler Bate qualified for the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge

From the men’s side, Tyler Bate defeated Carmelo Hayes, Joe Coffey, and Eddy Thorpe in a Fatal-4-Way Match to qualify for the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline 2023. Thus, he will now face Dijak, Trick Williams, Josh Briggs, and Bron Breakker in the upcoming matchup.

At Iron Survivor Challenge, two superstars will begin the match with another superstar joining every 5 minutes. Once all 5 wrestlers are in the match, the match will continue for 25 minutes, and the wrestler with the most pinfalls or submissions will be declared as the winner.

WWE NXT Deadline 2023 Match Card

NXT Deadline 2023 premium live event takes place at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Saturday, December 9. The updated match card for the PLE stands as follows,

– NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Baron Corbin
– NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Wes Lee
– Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Dijak vs. Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs vs. Bron Breakker vs. Tyler Bate
– Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Tiffany Stratton vs. Lash Legend vs. Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Fallon Henley
– Carmelo Hayes vs. Lexis King

Tagged:

Iron Survivor Challenge

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE NXT

WWE Premium Live Event

