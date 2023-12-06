NXT Deadline 2023: Big Debut Match Announced As Opener Of WWE PLE

A few weeks ago, Brian Pillman Jr. debuted on WWE programming and now he’s set to compete in his debut PLE match at NXT Deadline 2023. The announcement of this match came on the latest episode of WWE programming where his opponent was named to be a former NXT Champion.

During the latest episode of NXT, the NXT Anonymous, the mysterious backstage informant shared a video of Hayes making a phone call to someone right after she spoke to Trick Williams, the same day Williams was attacked. King has claimed to be the one who was behind the mysterious attack on Hayes’ former friend.

NXT Deadline 2023: Big Return Set For WWE PLE Set For This Weekend

Carmelo Hayes wanted to match against Lexis King

Later, Hayes requested Ava Raine to go to Shawn Michaels and get a match between him and Lexis King booked for this Saturday’s NXT Deadline 2023 which was thereby granted. This was announced as King has been costing Hayes matches like a spot in the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge, which will also be taking place at the same PLE.

Nikkita Lyons Hones Her Singing Skills For Music Video Amid 2023 WWE Hiatus

Hayes’ former buddy, Trick Williams also confronted Hayes, who claimed to be innocent in this whole attacking storyline on Hayes. Williams also told Hayes that his match with King would open NXT Deadline 2023, while the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge featuring Williams will close the show.

Apart from this match announcement, two last-chance qualifiers went down on NXT, this week. Fallon Henley and Tyler Bate qualified for the Iron Survivor Challenge for the women’s and men’s division matches, respectively. Roxanne Perez was also booked to fight Kiana James inside a steel cage while Dragon Lee replaced an injured Wes Lee.

WWE NXT Deadline 2023 Match Card

NXT Deadline 2023 premium live event takes place at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Saturday, December 9. The updated match card for the PLE stands as follows,

– NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Baron Corbin

– NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Dragon Lee

– Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Dijak vs. Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs vs. Bron Breakker vs. Tyler Bate

– Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Tiffany Stratton vs. Lash Legend vs. Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Fallon Henley

– Carmelo Hayes vs. Lexis King