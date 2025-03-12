Moving on from the Roadblock themed edition, this week at the Madison Square Garden, WWE NXT will now be on the road to the biggest premium live event of the year under their brand set for the Wrestlemania 41 weekend. As the builds for NXT Stand & Deliver begins, we will have the exciting Underground match back onboard as already confirmed, last week.

In addition, the Women’s United States Championship from the main roster will be defended on WWE NXT in one of three new matches added to the March 18 lineup. The inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green is set to defend against Sol Ruca in the upcoming NXT episode.

This match was announced during last night’s Roadblock special in light of a recently bygone tag team bout where Ruca and Zaria defeated Green and Piper Niven. Green was pinned in that match by Ruca to have captured this title match opportunity.

The ongoing issues on WWE NXT TV between Shawn Spears’ The Culling faction and Tony D’Angelo’s The Family will also continue as it will produce a six-person mixed tag team bout. In this match, Stacks Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino, and Adriana Rizzo of The Family will be facing the newly named Culling’s Brooks Jensen, Niko Vance, and Izzi Dame.

In a major attraction, the latest inclusion to the WWE NXT roster, Ricky Saints (FKA Ricky Starks of AEW) will return to action, going one-on-one with Ridge Holland. Also, the Underground match announced between Eddy Thorpe and Trick Williams will be there.

WWE NXT March 18 episode match card

Following the Roadblock specials, this week, WWE NXT returns to its home territory of the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, next week for the March 18 episode which now has the following card announced for it,

– NXT Underground match: Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe

– WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green defends against Sol Ruca

– Ricky Saints vs. Ridge Holland

– The Family (Stacks Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino & Adriana Rizzo) vs. The Culling (Brooks Jensen, Niko Vance & Izzi Dame)