The ongoing personal beef between Trick Williams and Eddy Thorpe will produce an NXT Underground Match set to emanate within two weeks. After a promo segment between the two rivals on the latest bygone episode of the NXT episode, the unique match was agreed upon between the duo for the Tuesday, March 18 episode.

Before the announcement of NXT Underground, Williams came into this week’s NXT to dispatch Kale Dixon via referee’s stoppage in a singles contest. Once the bout was over, Williams to the microphone to call out Thorpe who emerged in the stands and proceeded to challenge Williams to the stipulated match in a fortnight. Williams agreed to the bout to make it official.

The rivalry between Williams and Thorpe began in December when the former was the NXT Champion. Thorpe feigned injury to get out of the Iron Survivor Challenge which was won by the current NXT Champion Oba Femi. Thorpe later grabbed a singles shot at the title against Williams which ended in a double-pin draw.

This allowed Thorpe to get added to the scheduled title match between Williams and Femi at New Year’s Evil, which Femi won to win the NXT title to begin his reign. Later, a Strap Match at Vengeance went down which Thorpe won following a low blow. Now, the two will compete in a third singles bout in this NXT Underground match.

A Brief History of the NXT Underground Match

With no count-outs or disqualifications, NXT Underground match takes place in a non-rope setup can only be won via knockout, submission, or referee stoppage just like an MMA bout. One such NXT Underground match took place at NXT Battleground 2024, featuring Lola Vice against Shayna Baszler.

Before this bout, Vice vs. Natalya took place last April while Vice vs. Jaida Parker took place, last December with Vice coming out on top in each occasions. Thus, Vice is the only woman to have competed in all the women’s Underground matches on NXT. From the men’s side, two such bouts went down in the past with the lineups being Thorpe vs. Dijak and Thorpe vs. Demon Kemp.