WWE is set to host Clash at the Castle 2024 in the middle of June, and expectedly, Drew McIntyre will headline the show from his home country. This is going to be the second edition of this particular PLE and apart from the UK-native gunning for the world championship, Chad Gable will finally receive his much-anticipated Intercontinental Title Match.

On the latest episode of WWE Raw, Sami Zayn called out Chad Gable to the ring as a result of their recent interactions. The Alpha Academy came out to confront Sami sans Gable and read a letter from Gable where he didn’t want to confront Sami.

It was also mentioned in the latter that Gable wanted another Intercontinental Title match to which Sami agreed. Thereby the announcement instantly came from the champion that he will defend the IC title against Gable at Clash at the Castle 2024 as he was desperate to get rid of the troubles that Gable has lately been causing him.

Immediately after the announcement for Clash at the Castle 2024, Gable jumped on Sami from behind. Sami managed to make a comeback but he accidentally hit the ropes and caused Alpha Academy’s Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa to fall off the apron. Both the victims sold their injuries and they were seemingly hurt in the process.

Otis didn’t want to attack Sami, teasing an eventual turn-on on Gable but upon Gable’s insistence, he joined in the beatdown to lay out Sami. Then in a backstage segment, Gable praised the rest of Alpha Academy for being together Raw, completely ignoring that Tozawa and Dupri got hurt. Gable also mentioned that as a team they would win the Intercontinental Title together at Clash at the Castle 2024.

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 premium live event is scheduled from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday, June 15. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

– WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven

– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable